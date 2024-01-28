The Scarborough Historical Society & Museum has formally applied to lease Alger Hall, a town-owned building situated at 649 U.S. Route 1 in Dunstan. Linda McLoon, representing the historical society, said they notified Scarborough’s Town Council and Town Manager Tom Hall of their intention.

Alger Hall itself has a significant history, dating back to the 1800s when it served as a meeting hall for the Independent Order of Good Templars. It later became the venue for classes of the original Scarborough Free High School in 1878. Over the years, it changed hands and purposes, eventually being sold to the town in 2020.

As part of its mission to preserve and share Scarborough’s rich history, McLoon said, the society aims to secure Alger Hall to address current space constraints. Presently, monthly historical presentations are held at the Scarborough Public Library, but due to fire regulations, attendance is limited, often resulting in turned-away attendees. Alger Hall, with its larger capacity, could become an ideal venue for these historical presentations, she said.

“In Alger Hall’s largest room, where meetings and Dunstan Grange suppers were held for many years, the society would at last have a place to present its programs,” McLoon said. The move would be a solution to the challenges posed by the lack of adequate space in the society’s building.

Since its founding in 1961, the Scarborough Historical Society & Museum has been a repository for artifacts and documents relating to the history of Scarborough and its people. McLoon said its collections are bulging at the seams and more space is desperately needed.

“Its collections are bulging at the seams and more space is desperately needed,” said McLoon. Alger Hall is viewed as a viable option to provide additional storage and office space, enabling the society to expand its exhibits, including items like bog shoes and Civil War artifacts, offering a comprehensive narrative of Scarborough’s past.

“Alger Hall’s significant historical past should be preserved and any necessary improvements to the building made while at the same time respecting its heritage,” McLoon said. The Scarborough Historical Society & Museum’s request to lease Alger Hall is grounded in its commitment to better serve the community by utilizing the building’s ideal location and historical significance, she said.

The Scarborough Historical Society & Museum is not the only organization interested in leasing the hall from the town.

The Scarborough Land Trust has also expressed interested leasing Alger Hall and recently went before the Scarborough Town Council to make its case.

“The Scarborough Historical Society & Museum is uniquely positioned to better serve Scarborough residents if it can lease the property from the town,” McLoon said. The society hopes to contribute to the preservation of Alger Hall’s history while enhancing its own capacity to share Scarborough’s story with residents.

SLT Executive DirectorAndrew Mackie said he would like the organization to lease Alger Hall and use it as a conservation hub.

“We see this as a long-term partnership with the town,” he said. “This building will be a conservation hub for Scarborough. It will become a place where people can come and connect to the natural world to learn more about it. We will have programs here. We will have meetings here. We’ll have our office space and storage here. But there will also be another avenue, it will be a place that someone can just stop in and learn more about the natural resources of Scarborough whether its Scarborough Marsh, trails, hunting opportunities, whatever it is, we hope to have that possibility here of really informing and educating not only the residents of Scarborough but the visitors to Scarborough.”

Meanwhile, the Scarborough Historical Society & Museum is in the process of restaring one of the town’s historic buildings.

“The Scarborough Historical Society & Museum is in the final stages of restoring the Beech Ridge School,” McLoon said. “It is hoped that once completed, the Beech Ridge School will be available for use by community groups and displays will illustrate what going to school was like in the 19th century.” The Beech Ridge School is a one-room district school dating to early times, and its restoration is part of the society’s broader vision for historical preservation.

With Scarborough’s rich historical tapestry in mind, McLoon expressed the society’s enthusiasm for the potential collaboration with Alger Hall, stating, “We believe this partnership will not only preserve the history embedded in Alger Hall but also provide a valuable resource for Scarborough residents to connect with their past.”

