My thanks to the hundreds of people who braved the cold to call for gun safety reform in Maine at the State House in early January.

We must not let the deaths of Mainers in Lewiston be for nothing. Responsible gun owners should all be supporting common sense gun safety measures like background checks for all gun sales, extreme risk protection orders and 72 hour waiting periods.

Maine has a strong tradition of responsible gun ownership. Let’s continue that while building the safety of our communities.

Yvette Webster

Kennebunk

