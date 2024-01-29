Logan Hoffman of Gorham, was named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University.

Margaret Goodson, of Gorham, made the Mississippi State University fall 2023 Deans’ List.

Abigail Mosher of Scarborough, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Mosher is majoring in Exercise Science.

Michael Darasz of Gorham majoring in Exercise Science and Sarah Juskiewicz of Gorham majoring in Business Management were named to the Regis College Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

The University of Rhode Island names the following local residents to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. They include: Anna Black of Scarborough,

Alex Bolland of Gorham, Alyvia Caruso of Gorham, Dominic Spina of Scarborough and Paige Spooner of Scarborough.

Quentin Wise, of Gorham, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2023 Honor Roll lists.

