JD Davison of the Maine Celtics has been selected to the NBA G League Up Next Game, a showcase of top G League players that will take place at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Davison is one of 28 G League players chosen through fan voting and league selection. The Up Next Game players will be split into four teams and compete in two semi-final games, followed by a championship game.

Davison has played in 28 of Maine’s 29 games this season. The second-year point guard is averaging 21.8 points, five rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

NBA: Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands following a victory against Golden State, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said Monday.

Russell booted a desperate heave by Steph Curry that came up well short after LeBron James’ two free throws with 1.2 seconds left capped a frantic finish to the second overtime in a 145-144 Lakers victory at Chase Center on Saturday. Curry’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left had put Golden State ahead.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: South Carolina remained the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. 2 Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game.

The Gamecocks received all 35 first-place votes Monday in the latest Associated Press women’s basketball poll after their 76-70 road victory over then-No. 9 LSU, one of five top 10 teams to lose a game last week.

Iowa moved back up to third, followed by Stanford and North Carolina State. Colorado fell three spots to sixth and UCLA dropped five places to seventh after an overtime loss to Utah and a defeat at home to Washington State.

Ohio State vaulted up four spots to eighth while LSU stayed put at nine. Indiana, wtih Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes, rose four spots to 10th. Notre Dame, with Cumberland native Anna DeWolfe, rise one spot to 14th.

• Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury that requires surgery for the team’s leading scorer and preseason All-Big Ten selection.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The top five of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll remained unchanged Monday with defending national champ UConn still ahead of mighty Purdue, streaking North Carolina, defensive-minded Houston and Tennessee.

GAMBLING: Iowa State athletes caught in a gambling sting last year were criminally charged and lost NCAA eligibility as a result of improper searches into their online wagering activities, according to defense attorneys’ court filings.

Attorneys for former Iowa State football players Isaiah Lee and Jirehl Brock and wrestler Paniro Johnson wrote in motions for discovery last week that special agents for the state Division of Criminal Investigation had no reasonable cause to track their clients’ use of sports wagering apps.

Lee, Brock and Johnson were among about two dozen Iowa State and Iowa athletes criminally charged.

WORLD CUP: Warm temperatures and poor snow conditions prompted the International Ski Federation to cancel the women’s World Cup downhill and super-G races scheduled for Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, next weekend.

“FIS worked on a potential replacement for the two races on the same dates as originally planned, but due to time constraints, no solution was found,” the federation said Monday.

Two men’s downhills slated for Chamonix, France, had already been canceled. That leaves a men’s slalom in Chamonix on Sunday as the only race next weekend.

