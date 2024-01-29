The Brunswick Rotary Club along with other volunteers recently got apartments ready at the Brunswick Landing for 23 asylum-seeking families. Approximately 115.5 hours were donated by community volunteers for the project to make the new homes welcoming for the families.

The Rotary Club and volunteers assembled 23 tables, 18 twin beds and 23 queen beds, and mattresses, bed linen, pillows and blankets were put on. The disposal of all the packaging filled two recycling dumpsters and two trash dumpsters. Two big U-Haul trucks were emptied of the furniture and another U-Haul was filled and emptied twice with cleaning supplies.

The Rotary Club also donated $4,408 from a District Grant to help pay for the furniture, kitchen equipment, bedding and personal hygiene supplies. The project also received help from local businesses. GO Logic, of Belfast, sponsored a volunteer day for five of their staff, and they were instrumental in moving the heavy boxes into place. The Immigrant Resource Center of Maine had two volunteers who were also involved in moving the heavy boxes and assembling the bed frames. The Brunswick Police Department had two sergeants and two officers building the bed frames for an afternoon. Wild Oats Bakery and Café, of Brunswick, donated breakfast pastries and sandwiches for 30 volunteers. Wicked Joe Organic Coffee, of Topsham, donated a variety of coffee to help keep the volunteers moving and staying warm.

All this was coordinated by the United Way of Mid Coast Maine, the Town of Brunswick and the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine.

