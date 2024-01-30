TORONTO — Infielder Justin Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said.

Turner, 39, hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBI and an .800 OPS last season for the Boston Red Sox. Turner, a two-time All-Star, spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto has been eager to add offense to a team that struggled to score last season. He was a designated hitter 98 times last year while appearing 41 times in the infield. Free-agent Matt Chapman played third base for Toronto last season.

Turner was co-winner of the 2017 NL Championship Series MVP award and won a World Series in 2020. He is a .288 hitter with 187 homers and 759 RBI in 15 seasons with Baltimore (2009-10), the New York Mets (2010-13), the Dodgers (2014-22) and the Red Sox.

ROYALS: Kansas City finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract with utilityman Adam Frazier, rounding out a vastly overhauled club by adding a left-handed bat and some versatility to its lineup.

Frazier will make $2 million this season as part of a deal that includes an $8.5 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.

Frazier, 32, spent last season with Baltimore, hitting .240 with career highs of 13 homers and 60 RBI across 141 games. And while he primarily played second base with the Orioles, the Royals plan to use him a variety of spots, and even made sure he was OK with that outlook before agreeing to a contract with them.

MARINERS-ROYALS: Seattle acquired infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Kansas City for a player to be named or cash.

Taylor made his major league debut last season, appearing in 31 games for the Royals. He hit .200 with 11 runs and eight stolen bases in 31 games. Taylor flourished at Triple-A Omaha, batting .302 with 23 doubles, 55 RBI, 43 stolen bases and an .884 OPS in 89 games last season.

Taylor, 25, also played four positions after being called up to Kansas City. He appeared in 15 games in left field, 12 at second base, two at third and one in center.

BLUE JAYS: Although he’s never gone through the process, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn’t seem unsettled about the possibility of his 2024 salary being decided by a three-person arbitration panel. That’s probably because win or lose, he stands to set a record for the highest salary ever awarded in arbitration.

Guerrero has asked for $19.9 million and been offered $18.05 million, meaning he’s guaranteed to top the $14 million his former Toronto teammate, Teoscar Hernández, received from Seattle after losing his hearing last year.

“I feel very happy,” Guerrero said.

