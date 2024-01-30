WESTBROOK – Stephanie Francis Wagner Arsenault, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 26, 2024, following her long, courageous resistance to stage-four breast cancer.

Stephanie was born in August of 1961 in Portland to Barbara (Sayward) MacLeod (d. 2017) and Frank E. Wagner (d. 2006), the baby sister to Brenda (Wagner) Caron (m. Laureat “Larry” Caron) and Michelle Wagner Brooks. Barbara later remarried Malcolm “Mac” MacLeod (d. 2015) while Stephanie was in high school. Stephanie was incredibly close with each of her parents, and enjoyed being by the ocean and laughing with her sisters.

She met John Arsenault of Westbrook through mutual friends, and they married in a wondrous winter ceremony in 1986. They had three beautiful children, Rebecka, Grace, and Lukas, who are their absolute pride and joy. Stephanie had a special, unique relationship with each of her beloved children, with an uncanny ability to read their emotions and respond with exactly what they needed. Rebecka married Nicholas Ledue in 2014, and made Stephanie a grammy with the birth of their smart, kind, funny Julian Nicholas Ledue in 2020.

Stephanie was an accountant by trade, and a lifelong artist at heart. Learned in porcelain and oil painting, she expressed her creativity in every pursuit, whether wearing artful jewelry, collecting handmade quilts, or appreciating art in museums and theaters. While her physical presence is already deeply missed, her passion will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

It is love that fueled Stephanie to persevere through treatments and pain without complaint. Her family is forever grateful to New England Cancer Specialists for the extra months we got to spend with our Mom, wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, Grammy, daughter-in-law, and friend. Amid all of the difficulties she was dealt in life, especially over the past year, she found a way to smile and laugh with us until the very end.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home at 35 Church St., Westbrook.

Memorial donations to support cancer research and care may be made to:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284 or

via dana-farber.org/gift

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous