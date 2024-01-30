BASEBALL

Fire crews found the burned remnants Tuesday of a prized bronze statue of Jackie Robinson that was stolen last week from a public park in Kansas, authorities said.

The Wichita fire department received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a trash can on fire at Garvey Park in the southern part of the city and discovered what appeared to be pieces of the statue, according to a police spokesperson, who described it as “not salvageable.”

The statue, which was cut at the figure’s ankles, went missing Thursday. It honors the first player to break baseball’s color barrier in 1947.

HOCKEY

NHL: Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

Lawyers representing Hart, McLeod and Dube said each player has been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ontario. They denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients.

n Jack Hughes of the Devils won’t participate in the skills competition or three-on-three tournament at the NHL All-Star Weekend because of injury. His teammate Jesper Bratt was added to the All-Star roster as a replacement.

GOLF

LIV: Tyrrell Hatton of England joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf, giving the league another player from the top 20 in the world and filling out the new team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Hatton had been mentioned as a LIV Golf target ever since the group signed Rahm in a surprising move toward the end of last year. Rahm and Hatton have been partners in the last two Ryder Cup matches. The Daily Telegraph reported Hatton signed a $63 million bonus.

n A Senate subcommittee investigating the PGA Tour’s proposed deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf wants documents from four U.S. consulting firms for the Public Investment Fund. The committee has asked the Saudi fund’s governor to stop blocking the inquiry.

TENNIS

SAUDI RESPONSE: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States said Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova relied on “outdated stereotypes and western-centric views of our culture” in urging the women’s tennis tour to avoid holding its season-ending tournament in the kingdom.

“These champions have turned their back on the very same women they have inspired and it is beyond disappointing,” Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud wrote in response to an op-ed piece by Evert and Navratilova that was published in The Washington Post last week.

GRAND RETURN: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returned to Italy amid great fanfare and headed straight to a private meeting with Premier Giorgia Meloni.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won a giant slalom by a large margin at San Vigilio de Marebbe, Italy, and trimmed Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings to 95 points with Shiffrin out injured.

Gut-Behrami beat Alice Robinson of New Zealand and Sara Hector of Sweden, who tied for second, by 1.09 seconds.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Gabriel Jesus scored one second-half goal and set up another for Bukayo Saka as visiting Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to keep the pressure on Liverpool, the league leader.

Arsenal moved into second place above Manchester City and two points behind Liverpool. City and Liverpool are in action Wednesday.

ASIAN CUP: Jurgen Klinsmann overcame Roberto Mancini in a coaching battle of European soccer greats as South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Saudi Arabia on penalties at Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

— News service report

