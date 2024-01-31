Concerns not addressed

To the editor,

I was surprised to learn of the meeting, Town Planner Brittany Howard referred to, in which she reported that the West Kennebunk residents concerns over the proposed 75-unit low-income housing project, were “assuaged.” This resident attended a public hearing at town hall that was standing room only out in the halls with concerned residents, followed several weeks later by a meet-and-greet at Kennebunk Savings where locals were treated to coffee and doughnuts while listening to promises from Avesta and Kennebunk Savings that this project was all about opportunity for people who wanted to remain in Kennebunk after getting priced out of the housing market and increased property taxes.

Concerns included: construction noise in new developments from dawn until dusk; increased traffic and gravel trucks; destruction of woodlands and wetlands; poor responsiveness from the town and planning board; contractors from previous development dumping waste and old equipment into the gravel pit; removal of more trees to reroute the Eastern Trail from Warrens Way through the new development to make the project sound “green;” contactors like Brex Corp. trespassing on resident’s property; etc.

No, none of these concerns was addressed in a meaningful way at either meeting contrary to Howard’s memo. What did come from the meetings, was one resident’s observation that approving the Contract Zone to change the current industrial zoning is the lesser of the possible evils for this site — it could instead be developed as an industrial complex, further detracting from what, until recently, was a residential community of quiet roads, woodlands and open spaces.

Once the new zoning is approved, it will be up to residents to demand new construction planning in West Kennebunk be more about our community’s values and not just another grab for more property tax revenue.

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

Embracing inclusion in the community

To the editor,

I hope you’ll join me in approving the 7 Alewive Park Road Contract Zone on March 5. I have been a resident of Kennebunk since 1998, where my family and I have found roots and community. We are fortunate that my mother has been able to live here, too. From library events to concerts at the Waterhouse Center, she has embraced our vibrant town life.

I believe providing more older adults the opportunity to experience and be part of our community is something we should do. Especially when we have the generous financial support from an anchor institution like Kennebunk Savings to support the effort.

As a former president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, I have seen firsthand the challenges faced by lower income older adults – limited access to healthy food, healthcare, and quality housing, resulting in increased isolation and health issues. It is shameful that in the United States, we choose to allow so many people to suffer from the impact of experiencing poverty. We can make different choices for our town.

Having quality, affordable housing, especially in a community setting, can have significant positive impact on improving the quality of life for lower income older adults. I’ve personally been involved in programming at affordable housing locations and I’ve seen the transformative power of bringing people together, teaching new skills, and sharing meals.

Our collective purpose should be to support each other. It is both an opportunity and a responsibility to create a more inclusive community.

Ryan Fecteau, senior officer of policy and planning

Avesta Housing

