WATERBORO – Julie A. (Rice) Turner, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2024, at her home.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday Feb. 5 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. (Rt.25), Cornish. Burial will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website at

http://www.mainefuneral.com

