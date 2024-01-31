WATERBORO – Julie A. (Rice) Turner, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 26, 2024, at her home.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday Feb. 5 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. (Rt.25), Cornish. Burial will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish.

http://www.mainefuneral.com

