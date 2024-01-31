BRUNSWICK – Richard F. Fortin of Brunswick passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2024. Rick was born in Brunswick to Mario and Dorothy Lebourdais Fortin on August 21, 1931. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1948. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard. He played semi-pro hockey until he was activated in the US Army during the Korean War.

﻿On Sept. 3, 1951, he married Rollande Girard.

﻿Rick worked at US Gypsum for 40 years, retiring in 1993. He was an avid hunter and sports enthusiast, especially a fan of the Boston Bruins. Once retired, he loved to play golf. He also enjoyed horseshoes, square dancing, round dancing, playing cards while camping at Four Seasons for over 20 years. He traveled to Florida for 15 years and lived there for seven months of the year as a “snowbird”. While in Florida, he volunteered at a local hospital as a handyman. He was a member of People Plus in Brunswick. His greatest joy was when he was able to travel with his son, Bob to Washington, DC with other veterans as part of Honor Flight Maine. He was also a participant in the Maine Senior Games for over 25 years, competing in horseshoes, cornhole and golf and came home with gold medals just about every time. He also qualified to participate in horseshoes at the National Senior Games.

﻿Richard is survived by his wife, Rollande of 72 years; five children, Nancy and her husband Peter Gibbs of Richmond, Michael and his wife Lily of Bluffton, SC, Robert and his wife Francis of South Berwick, Linda, and her husband Scot Duguay of Gorham, and Lisa and her husband Stephen Woodworth of Ashland, Mass. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kara Campbell and her husband Steven of Bowdoinham; Nicole Pennell and her wife Candice of Spotsylvania, Va., Alyssa Duguay of Phoenix, Ariz., Benjamin Duguay and his wife Sydni of Phoenix, Ariz., Sean Woodworth of Ashland, Mass., Jack Woodworth and his wife Madeline of Norfolk, Va.; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Pennell of Waterboro; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Feb. 24, 2024, at St. John’s Church in Brunswick at 11 a.m.

﻿“For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It’s all part of the master’s plan. A step on the road to home. Miss me but let me go.”

﻿Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Maine Senior Games

PO Box 513

Scarborough, ME 04070 or:

All Saints Parish

132 McKeen St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

