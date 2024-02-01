A man was arrested Wednesday night after Portland police said he was carrying a machete and assaulting people at Franklin Towers.

Ahmed Ismail, who is 38 and currently homeless, was charged with assault, criminal threatening and violating conditions of release, police said.

Portland police were called to Franklin Towers on Cumberland Avenue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported the assaults.

Ismail was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was also charged with drug possession.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (207) 874-8575 or text “PPDME” to 847411.

