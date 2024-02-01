Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis won’t be available for Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, the team announced five hours before tipoff after both entered the day listed as questionable.

James is listed as out because of left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, while Davis will miss the matchup because of bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms.

The Lakers went into Thursday’s games in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record. This will be the first time this season that the Lakers will be without James and Davis for the same game.

Davis told reporters Thursday morning that he was feeling “a little better” after missing Tuesday’s 138-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He has previously missed only three games this season.

James played 37 and 36 minutes in back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and Hawks on Monday and Tuesday.

He’s been on the injury report because of the ankle injury for a significant portion of the last seven weeks, and missed a game on Jan. 23 in the team’s 127-116 loss to the Clippers. Thursday will be the sixth game he’s missed.

KNICKS: Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks because of his dislocated right shoulder, knocking the forward out of the lineup at least through the All-Star break.

Randle was hurt Saturday after a hard fall on a drive to the basket late in the Knicks’ victory over Miami. He underwent testing and has been receiving treatment options.

The Knicks said Randle would be evaluated again in two to three weeks. They play their last game before the break on Feb. 14 and don’t play again after that until Feb. 22.

Randle was playing at an All-Star level again, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The Knicks went 14-2 in January and had won eight straight heading into their game Thursday against Indiana.

76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers were handed a $75,000 fine for failing to include Joel Embiid on their injury report “in an accurate and timely manner” before their Saturday game at Denver.

The NBA also fined the New Orleans Pelicans $25,000 for a separate violation that involved the league’s injury reporting rules.

Embiid hadn’t been included on the 76ers’ injury report Saturday, but the reigning MVP was scratched from their lineup minutes before tipoff after he had discomfort in his left knee during warmups.

His injury prevented a highly anticipated matchup between Embiid and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in a game the Nuggets won, 111-105. Embiid also sat out the 76ers’ 130-104 loss at Portland two nights later.

NBA officials said the fine took into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules. The league review concluded that there was no violation of the league’s player participation policy because Embiid’s absence was because of a confirmed injury.

The Pelicans’ fine was for failing to include Trey Murphy III on the team’s injury report Saturday before a 141-117 loss at Milwaukee in which he didn’t play.

GRIZZLIES: The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey during an April 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Gasol played for the Grizzlies from 2008-19 and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in minutes played (25,917), starts (762), baskets (4,341), free throws made (2,701), defensive rebounds (4,624), total rebounds (5,952) and blocks (1,135). He ranks second in franchise history in games played (769), points (11,684), assists (2,639), offensive rebounds (1,318), double-doubles (194) and triple-doubles (5). He’s third in steals (708).

He was named the NBA’s defensive player of the year in 2012-13, becoming the first European to win that award. The center from Spain was a first-team all-NBA selection in 2014-15, making him the only player in franchise history to receive that honor. Gasol appeared in three All-Star Games and was a second-team all-NBA pick in 2012-13.

Gasol last played in the NBA in 2020-21 and announced his retirement this week. He spent most of his career in Memphis, but also played for the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol will become the second player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired. Zach Randolph’s No. 50 was retired on Dec. 11, 2021.

