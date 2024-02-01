GORHAM – Stephen R. Boucher, 68, of Gorham passed away peacefully Monday Jan. 29, 2024 at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side.

Steve was born Dec. 12, 1955 in Westbrook, the son of Andre and Janice (Hawkes) Boucher, graduated Westbrook High School and went on to trade school where he learned the skills to become an arborist. Steve went on to own his own landscaping company for over 20 years.

Steve and his wife, Judith, spent many hours traveling the state antiquing. Steve was an avid antique bottle collector. He was a member of the Mid-Maine Bottle Club.

Steve’s greatest pride was his family, especially his beloved grandson, Bode. His love of sports was evident with every game and practice that he attended not only for his grandson, but his children as well. No hockey, lacrosse or football game was ever missed.

Steve was also very involved in 4H with his daughter and grandson, helping them raise rabbits, sheep, pigs and cows. Steve loved watching Bode win blue ribbons with whatever animal he was showing. The pigs were Steve’s favorite!

Steve had a love of the outdoors from an early age. He loved spending time at the Frye Island boys camp, where his father was caretaker, and also at the family camp at Little Duck Pond. Steve passed his love of the outdoors onto his children and grandson, Bode. He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with them. The grand prize was helping them with their successful moose hunts.

Steve, known as Bouch to his friends, enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips to many lakes and ponds in Maine, where stories were swapped and good memories made. His friends were always looking forward to their next adventure.

Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years Judith (Giovannucci) Boucher of Gorham; his daughter Kimberly Ann Bragdon of Gorham, his son Kevin Stephen Boucher of Gorham; his beloved grandson Bode Michael Bragdon of Gorham; his mother Janice Boucher of Windham; two sisters, Cheryl Pritchard and her husband Donald of Windham and Cynthia Swaney and her husband Christopher of Alfred, brother-in-law Richard Bonner of New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Andre Boucher, and his sister, Christina Bonner.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 12 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m, at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, ME 04092.

To express condolences or to participate in Stephen’s online tribute, please visit http://WWW.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

﻿in lieu of flowers please donate to the Cumberland county 4h scholarship fund with checks made out to Cumberland County leaders association. Attention Allison Pollock, 75 Clearwater Dr #104, Falmouth, ME 04105.

