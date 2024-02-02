Northeastern scored five times in the third period, including three on a 5-minute power-play to beat the University of Maine 6-3 in a men’s Hockey East game on Friday night in Boston.

Maine (17-5-2, 9-4-1 Hockey East) lost its 16th straight game at Matthews Arena.

The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by Josh Nadeau and Cole Hanson. The Huskies (11-12-2, 6-11) tied it on goal by Hunter McDonald, then took advantage when Ben Poisson was given a 5-minute major for contact to the head, scoring three times in less than two minutes. Alex Campbell, Justin Hryckowian and Jack Williams of Biddeford scored during the rush for Northeastern.

Cole Hanson scored with 47 seconds left to pull Maine within two. Dylan Hryckowian and Vinny Borgesi also scored for Northeastern.

Victor Ostman made26 saves for Maine, while Cameron Whitehead had 29 saves for Northeastern.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 72, BOWDOIN 57: The Bobcats (19-2, 7-0 NESCAC) took control with a 17-4 run early in the second quarter and beat the Polar Bears (19-2, 6-1) in Lewiston.

Morgan Kennedy scored 19 points, while Elsa Daulerio and Sarah Hughes each added 14.

Megan Tan scored 18 points for Bowdoin. Carly Davey added 14 and Jess Giorgio added 11.

COLBY 62, TUFTS 50: Kate Olenik scored 24 points as the Mules (11-9, 3-4 NESCAC) beat the Jumbos (11-8, 3-4) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Lydia Mordarski added 14 points and nine rebounds for Colby.

Sofia Gonzalez had 14 points for Tufts.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 90, BATES 87: Michael Simonds scored four of his 21 points in the second overtime as the Polar Bears (7-14, 1-6 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (4-17, 1-6) in Brunswick.

Afamdi Achufusi made two foul shots with three seconds left to force the second overtime Bowdoin, who tied it with 12 seconds left in the second half on a 3-pointer by Alex Halpern.

Achufusi scored 20 points and Halpern finished with 13 for Bowdoin. Ben Chilson added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Simon McCormick scored 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Bates. Brady Coyne added 14, while Peter Psyhogeos and Grant Nadeau each added 10.

COLBY 66, TUFTS 64: Lucas Green’s layup with 37 seconds left gave the Mules (16-5, 3-4 NESCAC) a win over the Jumbos (10-10, 2-5) in Waterville.

Max Poulton scored 20 points for Colby. Liam O’Connell added 19 and David Stewart had 13.

Scott Gyimesi had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Tufts.

NORTHWESTERN: Coach Chris Collins was handed a $5,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big Ten for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy at the end of the Wildcats’ overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue.

The Big Ten handed out the punishment while noting the league “expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship.” The Big Ten said those fundamental elements include “integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in Purdue’s 105-96 victory on Wednesday night. The ejection came after he walked onto the court and yelled at an official with the ball still in play. A Northwestern player restrained Collins and led him to the bench.

Collins then congratulated Purdue coach Matt Painter and center Zach Edey before heading toward the locker room while gesturing Purdue’s fans to boo him louder.

