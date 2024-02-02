South Portland went on an 18-3 run late in the second quarter through the end of the third and ended visiting Gorham’s 11-game winning streak while earning its 13th consecutive victory, 38-31, in a Class AA South girls’ basketball showdown Friday.

Annie Whitmore paced the Red Riots (14-3) with 12 points. Nyeerah Padgett added 11 and Emma Travis finished with 10.

Ellie Gay scored 16 points for Gorham (13-3), which was tied for second place in the latest Varsity Maine top 10. South Portland, ranked sixth in the Varsity Maine poll, moved ahead of Gorham into first place in the Class AA South Heal point standings.

SANFORD 47, BONNY EAGLE 30: Hailey Tarbox and Ava Hudson had six points apiece in the third quarter as the Spartans (10-6) used an 18-7 run to pull away from the Scots (3-14) in Sanford.

Tarbox and Sadie Sevigny each finished with 11 points and Hudson added nine.

Kylie Cole and Maddie Violette paced Bonny Eagle with 11 points apiece.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 36, ST. DOMINIC 27: Tessa Ferguson scored 11 points, Cate Clark got all of her eight points in the second half, and the Seagulls (6-9) pulled away from a 13-13 halftime tie to beat the Saints (8-7) in Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis added nine points – six in the second half.

Piper Croteau led St. Dom’s with 11 points.

OXFORD HILLS 44, WINDHAM 37: Ella Pelletier led a balanced offense with 13 points as the Vikings (11-5) edged the Eagles (6-10) in Paris.

Stella Jarvais scored 23 points for Windham.

