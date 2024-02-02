WATERVILLE — Kenny Mecham scored 17 points as Class C Richmond defeated Class B Waterville 74-53 in boys basketball action Friday.

Logan Zoulamis added 15 points for Richmond (15-2), followed by Wyatt Cassidy and Zander Steele with 11 apiece.

Elijah Cullen had 15 points for Waterville (3-12), followed by Derek Couture and Garrett Gendreau with 13 each.

BIDDEFORD 68, BRUNSWICK 63: Owen Sylvain scored all of Biddeford’s points during a 14-8 run in the third quarter as the Tigers (5-11) took control against the Dragons (2-13) at Brunswick.

Sylvain finished with 19 points, Travis Edgerton added 14, Kelly O’Guinn tossed in 13 and Drew Smyth had 11.

Brunswick was paced by Brendan Shaw with 23 points and Trevor Gerrish with 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR 46, LISBON 12: Morgan Zetts scored her 1,000th career point for the Rebels, finishing with 24 in the game to lead Telstar to a win in Lisbon.

Makenzie Eliot chipped in another 12 points for Telstar (6-10).

Delaney McGrath tallied six points for Lisbon (0-16).

RICHMOND 56, WATERVILLE 28: Izzy Stewart had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to pace the Bobcats to the win in Richmond.

Darby Flanagan added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Richmond (15-2).

Waterville (2-13) was led by Mara Von Oesen with 17 points.

