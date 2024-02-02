FREEPORT – Helen Taylor Fournier, 85, lifelong resident of Flying Point Road, passed on Jan. 28, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Freeport, a daughter of Gordon M. and Barbara O. (Ring) Taylor.

Helen attended the one room schoolhouse on Litchfield Road and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1955. She went on to receive her BS in education from Gorham State Teachers College in 1959. She began her teaching career at Wiscasset Elementary School eventually taking a position at Morse Street School in Freeport where she taught second grade and special education. She loved teaching and found it immensely rewarding.

On July 1 of 1961, Helen married the love of her life, Kenneth “Bud “ Fournier. Together they built their home with beautiful peaceful views of Maquoit Bay. In 1965, their daughter Sharon joined them to make a perfect trio. All with fire sign birth dates.

Helen enjoyed reading, particularly the mystery novels of Agatha Christie, knitting, sewing, cooking, Saturday night dances and going to stock car races with Bud and their friends and family. She was also very proud of her flower garden.

She loved her many friends throughout her life. During her teaching career and later working at LL Bean and the Town of Freeport. She made an effort to see them as often as possible. She was particularly proud of very special twin girls whose journey in life was a true joy to her and exemplifies the true meaning of “Miracles Do Happen.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth (Bud) Fournier in 1987.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Fournier and her husband Adam of Freeport; her many nieces and nephews; and her large extended family whom she loved as dearly as her own.

A visiting hour will be held from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Helen requested that bright cheerful colors be worn. Spring interment will be at Flying Point Cemetery in Freeport.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Helen’s online guest book.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

Helen’s wish is for all of you to do a good deed for someone else anonymously.

Pay it forward by paying for the car behind you at the drive-through or any other random act of kindness.

You will be amazed at how good it makes you feel and the good things it will bring you in return

