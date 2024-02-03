ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyreek Hill is a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion.

The speedy Miami Dolphins receiver likes the idea of also having an opportunity to pursue Olympic gold when the rapidly growing sport of flag football debuts in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, a sentiment shared by other NFL stars, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are among the players representing the AFC and NFC at the Pro Bowl Games, which conclude Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag exhibition that will offer fans and a national television audience a sense of what the sport could look like with such highly skilled talent on the field.

“That’s going to be really exciting,” Tagovailoa said, adding he played flag football as a 5- or 6-year-old and is eager to see the makeup of the roster for Team USA in four years.

Flag football is one of five sports added to the Olympic program for 2028.

The NFL, which continues to expand its global brand, has expressed a willingness to work with the NFL Players Association, USA Football, the International Federation of American Football and the International Olympic Committee regarding the prospect of current and former players participating in Los Angeles.

“Those conversations around eligibility and process have started,” league executive Peter O’Reilly said.

“Obviously, (there’s) a little bit of time, and there’s a lot of great global flag football competitions to come in the years ahead that may be less on people’s radars – world championships, world games … but important things for us to work through, and we’ll continue to do that,” O’Reilly added.

This is the second year that Pro Bowl week festivities have culminated with a non-contact flag game that’s replaced the event’s traditional tackle exhibition.

The NFL has helped spur the growth of flag football for young boys and girls throughout the world, in part through organizing clinics, camps and competitions while supporting the creation of college scholarships.

Youth teams of boys and girls from Australia, the Bahamas, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the International NFL Flag Championships during the Pro Bowl Games.

Canada, which won last year’s NFL Flag International Division, made the trip to face U.S. flag teams in the National NFL Flag Championship event.

RAIDERS: Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press.

Kingsbury, who spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst, had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday, but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.

Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here.

They have interviewed former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is available but is in contention for the openings at New England and New Orleans. Mike Sullivan remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks coach, so he is a possibility.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is off the market after being promoted to offensive coordinator, and former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is now the Patriots OC. Both had interviewed with Las Vegas.

Also gone is Zac Robinson, whom the Raiders reportedly requested to interview. He is the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

Another name is UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who according to NFL.com interviewed twice with the Raiders before they turned their attention to Kingsbury.

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay has agreed to hire Kentucky assistant coach Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Coen would replace Dave Canales, who left to become Carolina’s head coach after one season in Tampa Bay. Coen was the offensive coordinator at the University of Maine from 2016-17.

Coen, who was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Baker Mayfield made four starts.

Mayfield revived his career with Canales and the Buccaneers, leading them to an NFC South title and a playoff win. He’s set to become a free agent, and reuniting with Coen increases Tampa Bay’s opportunity to re-sign him.

