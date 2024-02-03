Olivia Rockwood made eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Maine beat Bryant 70-58 in an America East women’s basketball game Saturday in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The Black Bears (15-8, 8-1 America East) played without leading scorer Anne Simon, who left Maine’s 66-49 win over UMass Lowell on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Adrianna Smith added 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Maine.

Mariona Planes Fortuny scored 19 points, Kemara Reynolds tallied 17 and Silvia Gonzalez had 13 for Bryant (10-12, 4-5).

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, LASELL 52: Angelica Hurley scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Monks (14-7, 10-0 GNAC) beat the Lasers (14-7, 8-3) in Standish.

Nina Howe added 17 points, Grace Ramsdell 16 and Maddie Russell 10 for St. Joseph’s.

USM 56, WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 49: Vanessa Vaughn posted 16 points and five steals as the Huskies (10-12, 8-5 Little East) outscored the Wolves (6-16, 2-11) 11-6 in the fourth quarter to win in Danbury, Connecticut.

Liz Cote added 11 points and Amy Fleming had 10 for Southern Maine.

Gabrielle Franks scored 13 points for Western Connecticut State.

UNE 113, NICHOLS 83: Jordyn Franzen scored a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Nor’easters (15-6, 10-3 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Bison (9-11, 5-7) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Faye Veilleux added 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Gabby Soter had 17 points and 19 rebounds. Juliana Tracey chipped in with 19 points and Kaylee Beyor had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Nor’easters.

COLBY 81, BATES 72: Max Poulton had 24 points as the Mules (11-10, 3-5 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-19, 0-8) in Waterville.

Lucas Green added 13 points and Henry Westrich had 12 for Colby. Simon Mccormick and Brady Coyne each had 26 points for Bates.

BOWDOIN 77, TUFTS 63: Sydney Jones scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Polar Bears (20-2, 7-1 NESCAC) beat the Jumbos (11-9, 3-5) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Carly Davey added 14 points and Maria Belardi had 12 for Bowdoin.

COLBY 63, BATES 61: Kate Olenik scored 19 points as the Mules (13-9, 5-4 NESCAC) held on to beat the Bobcats (19-4, 7-2) in Lewiston.

Chelsea Ibenegu and Amelia Hanscom each added 12 points for Colby. Morgan Kennedy scored 25 points for Bates.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 79, BRYANT 72: The Black Bears (11-12, 3-5 America East) went on a 19-4 run early in the second half and held on to beat the Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2) in Orono.

Jaden Clayton scored 24 points, Peter Filipovity added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and A.J. Lopez finished with 15 points for Maine.

COLBY 81, BATES 72: Max Poulton had 24 points as the Mules (11-10, 3-5 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (3-19, 0-8) in Waterville.

Lucas Green added 13 points and Henry Westrich had 12 for Colby. Simon McCormick and Brady Coyne each scored 26 points for Bates.

TUFTS 77, BOWDOIN 52: Jay Dieterle scored 19 points and Scott Gyimesi added 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Jumbos (17-5, 4-4 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-15, 1-7) in Brunswick.

Michael Simonds scored 27 points for Bowdoin.

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, LASELL 66: Ashtyn Abbott scored 21 points as the Monks (12-9, 8-2 GNAC) beat the Lasers (15-7, 9-3) in Standish.

John Paul Frazier added 15 points and Wani Donato had 12 for St. Joseph’s. Camryn Yorke grabbed 14 rebounds.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 79, SOUTHERN MAINE 68: Cameron Gallon scored 38 points as the Wolves (18-4, 11-2 LEC) beat the Huskies (11-10, 7-6) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Tommy Whelan scored 15 points to lead Southern Maine.

NICHOLS 92, UNE 56: Jason Ofcarcik scored 19 points as the Bison (17-3, 10-1 Commonwealth Coast) cruised past the Nor’easters (5-15, 0-13) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Adam Lux led UNE with 18 points.

(1) UCONN 77, ST. JOHN’S 64: Cam Spencer had 23 points, freshman Stephon Castle scored a season-best 21 and the Huskies (20-2, 10-1) pulled away from the Red Storm (13-9, 5-6) at Madison Square Garden.

Tristen Newton added 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the defending national champion Huskies, playing without injured forward Alex Karaban, won their 10th straight game.

