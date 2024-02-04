Barrall, Barbara Anne Benson 88, in New Port Richey, Fla., Jan. 18. Service May 4, Heartwood Preserve, New Port Richey, Fla.
Barrall, Barbara Anne Benson 88, in New Port Richey, Fla., Jan. 18. Service May 4, Heartwood Preserve, New Port Richey, Fla.
