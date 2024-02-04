PORTLAND – On Jan. 27, 2024, I received the greatest miracle from my heavenly father as I passed over into his spiritual kingdom and I am now with my beloved soul mate, Cody, and all our love ones called before me. To all my family still enjoying God’s beautiful Earth, know that I will be watching over you and I will see you all again.

I was born in Bangor to the late Eugene and Lucy Gardner. Besides my parents, I was predeceased by my soul mate, Cody Sherman Sr.; my ex-husband and good friend, James W. Fredericks.

My career started in customer service with a Bangor company, and then I transferred to their Portland location. While we were building our new home in Gorham, I started a new career in the printing industry and worked my way into management with that company. I continued in management with one other company before making one last career move into human resources.

Then, 13 years later in 2013, I retired. Cody had retired in 2012, so together we enjoyed the great outdoors, from biking, hiking, and the many beaches. Cody and I both had a love for music and we wrote many songs together. Our home was always filled with the sound of drums, guitars, singing, and much laughter. But mostly we treasured every moment of family time with all our kids and grandkids.

Surviving me are my three sons, Tom, wife Stacia and their son; Troy, wife Jessica and their three sons; Nathan, ex-wife Becky and their two sons. In addition are Cody’s children, a son, Cody Jr.; and a daughter, Kelley and husband, Jeffrey and their three sons; siblings Gail Pelkey, Jean Achorn and Gary Gardner; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and close friends.

A special thanks to all the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough.

As per my request, only a private family burial will be held. My ashes will be busied with partial ashes of Cody Sr. and will be placed in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

