VERNON, Conn. – Robert “Bob” Evans Jr., 82, of Vernon, Conn., passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 4, 2024, as a result from injuries sustained from a fall at home in early November.

Bob was born in Bangor, on Feb. 14, 1941 to Robert Miles and Frances (Baldwin) Evans. He grew up in Portland.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Kristine Switt and her husband, Bradley of Wales, Mass., his son, Rob and his family in Japan; his sister, Jill Evans Davis of Bourne, Mass., his brother, Tim Evans of Bath; his nephew, Jerry Wing of West Gardiner.

He was predeceased by his sister, Judie Wing, his brother, Bruce Evans; his ex-wife, Mary Ann (Kopak); and his long time partner, Carol Pitkin.

Bob was extremely proud of his three adult granddaughters, Kana, Nami, and Cecelia.

Bob voluntarily joined the USMC at the age of 21 in January 1963 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In August 1964, he deployed to Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division (Charlie Co. 1st BN, 3D Regiment) after the Gulf of Tonkin incident; and again in August 1965, in support of Operation STARLITE with the 7th Marine Regiment. He was proud to be a Marine and answer the call of duty for his country. He lost a lot of friends and always considered himself very fortunate to have come home.

Upon his honorable discharge as a corporal from the Marine Corps in June, 1966, Bob returned to New England, got married, and started a family in Enfield, Conn. He became a transportation specialist for Roadway Express where he worked for 25-plus years and was awarded a 1-Million Mile safe driving award. He was also a union steward with Teamsters Local 671 and a business agent. He took up golf and was a member of several courses in the area. He retired in 2002 and enjoyed some travels to Australia, Japan, and Arizona.

Bob’s ashes will be scattered at various places and he will be interred at the Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.