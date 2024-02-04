POWNAL – Virginia Lee (Manning) Holden passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2024, following a fall. Per her wishes this needs to be short and sweet. She stated all we needed to write was “I was born, I lived, and I died!”

But Virginia was born in Rockland on July 26, 1931, to Mildred Carver Manning and Franklin Charles Manning! She was raised in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, David Young Holden.

“Ginny”, as she preferred to be called, settled in South Freeport with her husband, David, in 1965 and raised their family there. Ginny resided in South Freeport till 2017 when she moved in with her son Bradford and wife Diane in Pownal.

She was active in the community and a member of several clubs. An avid bridge player and loved to play Dominos with the family. She was a member of the South Freeport Congregational Church, UCC. While raising her four children she graduated from the University of Maine at Portland Gorham with a degree in education.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, David; daughter, Jill Elaine, son, Todd David; and sisters Beverly Plaisted and Flo Mae Landgren.

Ginny is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jane Pain and husband Claude of Australia, sons Bradford and his wife Diane of Pownal, Matthew and his wife Candice of Freeport, and daughter-in-law, Sharon of Gray. Virginia leaves behind eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren who were the light in her eyes. Virginia is also survived by several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

The family would like to Thank Dr. Daniel Pierce and Beacon Hospice for helping fulfill Ginny’s wish to pass at home.

Memorial service will be held at the South Freeport Church, UCC on Saturday April 13, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to:

Mercy Hospital,

175 Fore River Parkway,

Portland, ME 04102

Checks made out to:

Mercy Hospital Foundation

In memo line write:

Attn: Patient Assistance Fund.

OR to

Midcoast Humane,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011