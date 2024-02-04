FALMOUTH – Warren Joseph Wilmot Sr. passed on Jan. 4, 2024 at the Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth.

Warren was born on Nov. 29, 1948 to Roger and Marion Wilmot at 126 Hawthorne Street in Malden, Mass. Warren’s siblings, who are all still with us, are Roger and Marian Wilmot, Jane and Onnig Zerounian, John and JeanAnn Campbell, and Jeanette and Joe Colameta. Uncle Warren was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Warren is survived by all his children, who are Brent Wilmot and Jen Greer, Abram and Kathleen Wilmot, Warren and Ursula Wilmot, and Sally Wilmot. Grampa Warren had a very special place in his big heart for his grandchildren, Kelsey, Morgan, Kayce, Joe, Murreal, Axel, Wallace, Marion, August and Juneau.

Warren was predeceased by his wife, Mary Frances Ross who he loved and cared for dearly. Warren’s stepchildren are Sara, Eric and Karl Nemitz.

He graduated high school in Malden, Mass. in 1966. He attended SMVTI in South Portland for Plumbing, and later at the same campus, then called SMCC, for Computer Technology, each time meeting a future wife. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war.

Warren divided his time between the camp he and Mary built on Frye Island and their winter home in Florida.

Warren was a good friend with a generous big heart. He was always willing to lend a hand with his varied skills. He enjoyed golf, fishing and sandwiches and will be loved and missed by all who were fortunate to know him.

A celebration of life will be held when it warms back up outside.

