Opponents have outnumbered supporters more than 4 to 1 in comments submitted to state regulators over a proposal to limit the sale of new gas-powered cars and expand electric vehicle use.

Advocates say gradually eliminating gas-powered cars – a major source of air pollution – is essential if Maine is to reach its zero-carbon goals. The policy has won acceptance in a dozen states, but has met resistance in Connecticut.

Many Mainers trashed the idea in written comments to the Board of Environmental Protection.

“The idea that we could do away with most vehicles with gas engines is delusional, ludicrous and an affront to common sense,” said John Kasten, of Charleston, one of nearly 400 opponents who wrote to state environmental officials. “I haven’t even got time to list all the reasons.”

“The governor was elected to protect and defend our state, not destroy it by pandering to left-leaning climate change ideologues who think they know what is best for our state,” wrote Sally Vose, of Bath.

Rick Saucier, of Etna, was one of nearly 100 individuals and organizations who wrote in support of the EV rule. He urged that it be adopted to limit damage caused by numerous storms.

“Maine is already experiencing climate change issues that are negatively impacting our coast and our forests,” he said.

The BEP is considering a rule, known as the “Advanced Clean Cars II” plan, that would require zero-emission vehicles to make up 43% of new car sales for 2028 models and 82% of new sales by model year 2032. Those include electric and fuel-cell vehicles, along with a partial credit for plug-in hybrids.

The board was to consider the rule at a Dec. 21 meeting but delayed it because of a destructive storm three days earlier that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of electricity customers and made some roads impassable.

After postponing action, the board reopened the public comment period. Monday was the deadline.

The seven-member board will meet March 20 at the Augusta Civic Center to consider the rule.

Robert Howe, of Brunswick, asked state officials to go beyond the rule being considered. He said the DEP should set a goal of 100% of new light‐duty car sales to be electric by 2035.

“Accelerating the sale of electric vehicles is one of the single biggest actions we can take to make a positive impact,” he said.

Critics, meanwhile, have no shortage of arguments against the rule: Sufficient electric charging would be a challenge for motorists who drive across Maine’s expansive rural areas, EVs are generally costlier than conventional cars and utility grids face questions about their ability to handle rising demand from vehicles and buildings that are electrified. Many critics said the proposal is an attack on their right to buy a vehicle of their choosing.

“EV’s will be a nice boutique vehicle for high-population areas with short travel distances,” Dedham resident Tim Scribner said. “Rural Maine is still not an option.”

Andrew Hill, of Augusta, called the proposal “governmental overreach and contrary to good policy.”

“There is insufficient performance of the electric vehicle batteries, costly imports of expensive metals, lack of infrastructure and inability to meet electricity demands. I object,” he said.

In addition, opponents to the rule who include most legislative Republicans and car dealers, say the Legislature, not the seven-member appointed board and environmental groups that petitioned the BEP for the rule change, should establish EV policy by legislation.

“You took a petition of 150 people to mess with our way of life,” Shannan Eckstein said. “Enough is enough. We do not need more environmental rules to mess with our way of life. Leave us alone and leave our vehicles alone.”

