The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 – a day after the 2024 season opener, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

Goodell addressed gambling, officiating, diversity, the Rooney Rule and much more in an nearly one-hour news conference before players and coaches from the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met the media for Super Bowl opening night.

Goodell made news when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paolo against a to-be-named opponent. It’ll be the first time in 54 years the NFL has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 18, 1970.

The game will be played at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. The Eagles’ opponent, along with the kickoff time, will be announced closer to when the 2024 schedule is revealed this spring.

Five regular-season games will be played internationally in 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host games featuring the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multiyear commitment to playing in Britain.

The Carolina Panthers will play in Munich, Germany at Allianz Arena – home of Bayern Munich.

49ERS: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said league and independent inspectors have found the practice field set aside for the San Francisco 49ers is safe to use during Super Bowl week despite complaints from the team.

The Niners had expressed concern to the league that the field on UNLV’s campus is too soft but Goodell said the league has kept close tabs on it and cleared it for use. Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV’s campus for the 49ers to use this week.

“We’ve had 23 experts out there. We had the union out there. All of them think it’s a very playable surface,” Goodell said at his Super Bowl news conference. “It’s softer than what they practiced on, but that happens. It’s well within all of our testing standards. It’s something we think all of our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said unanimously that it’s a playable field.”

The Kansas City Chiefs, as the designated home team for the game, get to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders facility in nearby Henderson.

San Francisco held a walkthrough on the field Monday and won’t hold the first practice there until Wednesday. If the team still has concerns after testing it out, they could ask the league for permission to practice at the Raiders facility at different times than the Chiefs.

TITANS: Tennessee has coach Brian Callahan ‘s first additions to his coaching staff with Nick Holz as his offensive coordinator and Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator.

The Titans announced that they agreed to terms with Holz and Wilson. Both will be in their first roles as coordinators in the NFL.

Callahan plans to call offensive plays himself, but he will have his former De La Salle High School classmate as his coordinator will work in a similar role to what Callahan had in Cincinnati as coordinator working with Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Holz just spent a season as Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator, and he was offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2022. He started with the Raiders in 2012 as an offensive assistant, quality control coach and and assistant receivers coach.

