PARIS — The hammer that people in Oxford Hills have dreaded for years finally fell in spectacular fashion during Maine School Administrative District 17’s Monday night school board meeting.

Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris has been deemed uninhabitable due to multiple safety failures: lack of adequate fire protection and functional emergency exits, outdated and poorly functioning plumbing and electrical systems, exterior degradation, including its roof which sheds decayed shingles during any poor weather, exterior and interior stairwells that are not up to code, and boiler years beyond its serviceable life.

Representatives of LaVallee Brensinger Architects of Portland addressed directors with findings from their building inspection and stated flatly that the building is not safe to be occupied by students or staff.

Agnes Gray’s staff was briefed earlier in the day by Superintendent Heather Manchester that the school would likely be closed within hours. Following February break, which will be Feb. 19-23, students in grades 1 through 6 will transfer to either Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway or Paris Elementary School. Pre-K and kindergarten students will continue attending the Legion School, located on Kingsbury Street in West Paris.

School board directors approved the administration’s plan, voted to close Agnes Gray immediately and authorized Manchester to organize and institute a remote learning plan to cover the school days between Wednesday and the start of February break.

Manchester announced to families early Tuesday that there would be no school in West Paris and Agnes Gray will not reopen.

Administrators set up a remote education center Tuesday for the school’s educators to operate from as students prepare for remote learning.

