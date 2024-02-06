DENVER — The NBA MVP race just became a little more wide open now that Joel Embiid’s chances at a repeat have ended.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man was the odds-on favorite at the midway mark of the season, before the announcement that he would need surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Embiid is expected to be out at least four weeks – presumably much, much longer – following surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

There’s still a chance he could return for the postseason – but there’s just no chance he can extend his MVP reign given the league’s new rules on minimum games necessary to be eligible for awards.

Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo become MVP front-runners.

Jokic, in particular, has the inside track to earn a third MVP title in four seasons for the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Close behind is Gilgeous-Alexander, the rising standout for Oklahoma City, and never count out the “Greek Freak.”

Really, though, this could be the year of the dark horse as someone not named Embiid, Jokic or Antetokounmpo attempts to claim the NBA MVP trophy for the first time since 2017-18.

There are a few long shots to keep an eye on, including Jalen Brunson. His MVP stock continues to rise as the New York Knicks remain near the top of the Eastern Conference despite missing Julius Randle. Don’t forget about Kawhi Leonard, either, a catalyst for the resurgent Los Angeles Clippers. Or Dallas standout guard Luka Doncic, who erupted for 73 points on Jan. 26 – the top mark this season (Embiid had 70 four days prior). Or Boston do-everything forward Jayson Tatum. Or even Anthony Edwards, who’s guided the Minnesota Timberwolves to a tie for the top spot of the Western Conference with the Thunder.

The misfortune of Embiid has opened the door not only for the MVP race, but criticism about the game-minimum standards that went into effect this season to discourage what’s become known as “load management” (resting healthy players). The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

It’s a slippery slope.

Embiid hurt his left knee last week in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. But he had already been bothered by knee injuries this season that cost him considerable playing time. He sat out the game in Denver and another in Portland before suffering an injury that required surgery.

“Health is something that we just cannot take for granted,” said Monica McNutt, an NBA, WNBA and college basketball analyst for ESPN. “I was even at the point of like, ‘OK, well, if (Embiid) misses MVP, he’s already been able to accomplish that.’ You just want him healthy in the postseason. … I mean, our league is at its best when the stars are available and doing what they do best brightly on the biggest stages.”

Until then, one thing’s clear: It’s shaping up to be an entertaining finish in this tight MVP race.

ALL-STAR GAME: Atlanta’s Trae Young is going back to the All-Star Game after all, and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes will play in the NBA’s showcase event for the first time.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver picked Young and Barnes as injury replacements, adding them to the Eastern Conference roster for the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis. Young – who was second in fan voting that played a role in determining the All-Star starters – is now an All-Star for the third time and Barnes is making his debut in the game.

They replaced Embiid and New York’s Julius Randle, both of whom are unable to play because of injury. Randle is dealing with a dislocated shoulder. By NBA rule, the commissioner chooses replacements should an All-Star not be able to play because of injury.

