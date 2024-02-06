BOWDOIN – Richard Lee Laverty, 77, of Bowdoin, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 20, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital. Born to Mildred (Williams) and Jack Laverty, Richard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Richard was predeceased by his devoted wife of 32 years, Melinda Laverty, as well as his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Jeff, Craig, Scott, and Linnea. He is also survived by his and Melinda’s united family of children, Tiffany, Rick, Deanna, Melissa, Brad, Tommy, Joseph, Mary-Jane, Jason, and Tina. He was as equally dedicated to Melinda’s children as his own, always ready whenever help was needed.

Throughout his life, Richard had an incredible talent for building and fixing things. Whether it was constructing buildings or fixing cars that needed repair, his skillful craftsmanship always shone through. He also had a passion for cooking delicious meals that brought joy to those around him, and on rare occasion could be found sewing beautiful creations with expert precision. If it needed to be done, he did it.

The loss of such a kind-hearted man leaves an unfillable void in the lives of all who knew him, but we take solace in knowing that he is now at peace.

