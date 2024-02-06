The New England Patriots are in a position to select one of the top quarterbacks available in the draft.

it’s unknown who will make that pick. Some signs point to Eliot Wolf, the scouting director. New head coach Jerod Mayo could factor into the equation. There’s also a chance the Patriots hire a different person to run their front office.

It also appears that a recently hired assistant coach could help the team find its next quarterback.

On Tuesday, the Patriots reportedly hired Ben McAdoo to be their offensive assistant and work with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. McAdoo is known for his stints in New York as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and head coach. He’s also been vocal about quarterback prospects in the past.

If McAdoo’s past scouting thoughts are any indication, the Patriots have just added a talented quarterback evaluator.

Back in 2018, after being fired as the Giants’ head coach, McAdoo was out of football but took it upon himself to scout the quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class. In an interview with the New York Post in July 2018 (nearly three months after the draft), McAdoo said his top two quarterbacks were Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

McAdoo’s quarterback rankings:

1. Josh Allen; 2. Lamar Jackson; 3. Sam Darnold; 4. Josh Rosen; 5. Mason Rudolph; 6. Baker Mayfield

At the time, that went against the grain. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick. The Jets selected Darnold at No.2. Allen went to Buffalo at No. 7. Rosen was the 10th overall pick by Arizona and Rudolph was drafted in the third round by Pittsburgh.

McAdoo went on to say Allen was as his top player due to his “high ceiling.” He also told the New York Post that he had problems with the way Darnold threw the ball, including mechanics and ball security.

“He’s obviously a talented guy, he can make plays with his feet,” McAdoo said. “I’d just have a hard time drafting a guy in the first round where you don’t necessarily like the way he throws … The quarterback, his No. 1 job is to pass the football. If I don’t like the way he throws the ball, I have a hard time picking him, right?’’

As it turns out, McAdoo also reportedly really liked Patrick Mahomes the year before during the 2017 draft. That was McAdoo’s final year in New York. According to Anita Mark of ESPN New York, the Giants wanted to trade up for Mahomes because McAdoo “loves” him and was “very upset” when the Chiefs beat them to the quarterback.

In 2021, the New York Post reported that McAdoo said, “I would love to get my (expletive) hands on that guy” when the Giants were watching Mahomes highlights a week before the draft.

That year the Giants drafted quarterback Davis Webb in the third round. McAdoo was fired after starting 2-10. Part of his downfall was benching Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith – a move that in hindsight was correct.

It remains to be seen how much McAdoo could factor into the Patriots’ scouting this offseason. The team likely will have the choice of selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels (LSU) or Drake Maye (North Carolina).

It’s a move the Patriots can’t afford to get wrong.

Back in 2022, when he was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator, McAdoo said he was big on high ceilings for quarterbacks as opposed to more experienced prospects.

“I’m a big swing-for-the-fences kind of guy, so just because you’re ready doesn’t mean you’re going to be the best,” McAdoo said. “… At the end of the day you have to pick a player that you’re going to be happy with at that position hopefully for the next decade. Readiness plays a part but is not everything.”

PATRIOTS COACH Jerod Mayo continues to fill out his staff for next season, and his most recent hire of Jerry Montgomery as defensive line coach drew praise from a Packers defender.

“Patriots got a GREAT one congrats J Mo,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The hiring has yet to be confirmed by the Patriots, but Montgomery thanked Clark on social media and told him to “continue to lead that front.”

Montgomery spent the last nine seasons with the Packers, beginning as a defensive front assistant and climbing the ranks to defensive line coach and running game coordinator. He has plenty of coaching experience, which began with a decade at the college level.

New England’s defensive line will likely look similar to 2023. Anfernee Jennings is set to become a free agent, but Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Keion White are all expected to return.

Aside from his experience in coaching defense, Montgomery has worked with Alex Van Pelt, the new offensive coordinator, and Eliot Wolf, the director of scouting.

