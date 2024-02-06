TENNIS

Simona Halep, a former top-ranked tennis player, will go to sport’s highest court Wednesday to challenge her four-year ban in a doping case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that Halep plans to attend when the appeal opens for a closed-doors hearing scheduled over three days.

The court said in a statement, “No indication can be given as to when the final arbitral award will be notified to the parties.”

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, aims to overturn the ban that was imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency last September. It runs into October 2026 when the Romanian star will be 35.

BECKER OUT: Boris Becker has split with Holger Rune after less than five months coaching the Danish player. Becker said in a social media post on that he didn’t have enough time to work with Rune amid other responsibilities.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Jordan is in the final for the first time after stunning South Korea 2-0 at Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Tamari struck in the second half to knock out one of the pre-tournament favorites. Jordan will play Iran or defending champion Qatar in the final this weekend. Their semifinal will be Wednesday.

AFRICAN CUP: Nigeria’s authorities called for caution over what they described as “veiled threats” against their citizens living in South Africa before the countries meet Wednesday in a semifinal in the Ivory Coast.

HORSE RACING

TRIPLE CROWN: A total of 346 3-year-olds have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period.

Each horse was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 4, Preakness on May 18 and the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 8.

AQUATICS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi gave China another diving gold medal at the world championships, cruising to victory in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform at Doha, Qatar.

The result was never in doubt for the Chinese stars, who teamed up to capture their third straight world title in the event after finishing 1-2 in the 10-meter individual event a day earlier.

BOWLING

PROFESSIONAL ARRESTED: Brandon Novak, 35, who has won two Professional Bowlers Association events during his 10 years on the tour, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service while competing in the U.S. Open at Indianapolis last week, authorities said.

Charles Sanso, deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said Novak was wanted on a warrant out of Ross County in Ohio. Cindy Schumaker, an assistant prosecutor for the county, said the warrant stemmed from a secret indictment and further information would not be released until Novak is extradited back to Ohio. It wasn’t clear when the extradition would occur.

BOXING

USYK-FURY BOUT: Oleksandr Usyk said he doesn’t judge Tyson Fury for sustaining a cut while sparring that forced their heavyweight unification fight to be postponed.

The match was delayed from Feb. 17 to May 18, still in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after Fury needed stitches for the cut.

OLYMPICS

PARIS 2024: The Paris Olympics organizing committee expressed surprise that the salary of its president is reportedly being investigated by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

According to French media, quoting the French agency AFP, the investigation into Tony Estanguet’s pay was handed to Paris police last week, less than six months before the Games open July 26. Prosecutors are investigating suspicions of favoritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts.

