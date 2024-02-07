The Portland Museum of Art’s high-handed effort to defy the protection of 142 Free Street makes me wonder if such a historic preservation ordinance, had it been in place in 1961, would have saved the late and lamented Union Station from the wrecker’s ball. Possibly not, as the developer at that time may have won over the decision makers with arguments similar to the PMA’s in favor of demolishing the former Children’s Museum.

The irony is that every business in the strip mall that replaced Union Station could have been housed within it. Similarly, every aspect of the PMA’s goals for expansion could be accommodated within a design that preserves 142 Free Street. Indeed, the PMA has such a design in hand – the one submitted by one of the four finalists in the design competition, Toshiko Mori’s group.

I ask the Planning Board to keep the present classification of 142 Free Street and encourage the PMA and Portland Landmarks to work together so that each can achieve its worthy goals.

Susan McCloskey

Portland

