PORTLAND – Brian P. Wade, 65, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at a local hospital with his family by his side. Brian was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Portland, and grew up on The West End. He was the son of Fred and Louise Wade.

Brian graduated from Portland High School and attended SMTC before beginning his career at Sappi Fine Paper where he retired after 39 years. He was a loyal union official at Sappi for many years, devoting himself to Local 1069 in various capacities including time spent as the Vice President and President. He served members with the utmost compassion and respect and did so quietly without fanfare. Brian also enjoyed being a youth and high school football referee for over 20 years, once famously calling pass interference on his own son.

Brian met his wife, Celeste, in 1984 and they married in 1985. They lived and raised their two sons, Jason and Travis in Portland. Brian was a staple in the Deering Center community, frequently seen getting his steps in around the neighborhood.

Brian was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2007 ultimately leading to a heart transplant on Valentine’s Day in 2016. Manny Lopes’ and his family graciously donated his heart and gave Brian the gift of life, blessing Brian, his family, and friends with nearly eight more years. Brian had a new lease on life and was grateful for Manny and his sacrifice every day. Post transplant Brian fought courageously to live right until the end. He became a volunteer and poster boy for New England Donor Services sharing his and Manny’s story to raise awareness and promote organ donation. Brian had one last selfless act before he left this world having his liver donated to another man in need. That man and his family received a special phone call that Brian received eight years ago, bringing hope and life to them.

Brian was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Louise Wade and his brother, Thomas Wade.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Celeste; his sons, Jason and Travis Wade, daughter in-law Brittany Wade; his siblings, Elaine Spring, Fred Wade, Mark Wade and Holly Gillingham and many nieces and nephews.

Brian was good a man and deeply loved by many. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many close lifelong friends, notably Jack Hines and all “The Card Guys”.

The family would like to especially thank Brian’s Cardiac team led by Dr. Givertz at Brigham’s and Women’s Hospital in Boston. They cared for, treated, and supported Brian and his family, always going above and beyond what was expected throughout Brian’s journey. Brian always took pride in being a good patient, even in sickness, treating everyone with dignity and respect.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours, Friday, February 9, from 4-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland, Maine, 04103. Burial will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you to consider donations in honor of Brian Wade to:

New England Donor Services

60 First Avenue

Waltham, MA. 02451

Or online

http://www.neds.org/give

