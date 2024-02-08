Chilean golfer Cristobal Del Solar shot a 57 on Thursday during a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia, the lowest-ever round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament.

Del Solar carded nine birdies, two eagles and zero bogeys at Country Club de Bogota’s Pacos course, the shortest on the Korn Ferry Tour and a track that sits nearly 9,000 feet above sea level. The 30-year-old, who is No. 259 on the Official World Golf Ranking, had about a 10-foot putt for birdie on his final hole but missed it, ending his round with three consecutive pars at the Astara Golf Championship. He leads the tournament by five strokes at 13-under par as of early Thursday afternoon.

Del Solar’s 8-under 27 on the front nine tied the lowest nine-hole score in Korn Ferry Tour history. His 13 under par tied the record for lowest round to par in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event with seven others, the latest being Adam Hadwin during a PGA Tour event in 2017.

The previous record low for a PGA Tour-sanctioned round was 58, set by Stephan Jaeger at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic (on what was then the Web.com Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour’s previous name) and matched just a few days later by Jim Furyk at the 2016 Travelers Championship (PGA Tour). A number of other golfers have shot 58 while playing on other tours around the globe. Del Solar’s round ties the 57 shot by Ireland’s David Carey during a 2019 tournament on the Alps Tour, a developmental circuit in Europe, for the lowest in any professional tournament.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s main developmental league, with each season’s top golfers receiving promotion.

Del Solar played college golf at Florida State, winning one tournament in 2017 and being named a third-team all-American during his time in Tallahassee. He won three times on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, a third-tier developmental circuit, before becoming a full-time Korn Ferry golfer last year. He has five top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry tour, including a fourth-place finish in the Bahamas earlier this year.

EUROPEAN TOUR: South African golfer Zander Lombard maintained his strong start to 2024 by shooting 5-under 67 to take a share of the lead after the first round of the Qatar Masters on Thursday at Doha, Qatar.

The No. 100-ranked Lombard was bogey-free around Doha Golf Club and was tied with Ashun Wu of China. He was second at the Bahrain Championship last week, sixth at the Dubai Invitational in his first event of the year and finished in the top 20 in the two tournaments.

Wu also had five birdies and no bogeys like Lombard, who rolled in a 6-footer for birdie at the last after also picking up a shot on the short par-4 16th when he drove onto the green and two-putted from 25 feet. They were a stroke ahead of four players – Jaco Prinsloo of South Africa, Niklas Norgaard of Denmark, Clement Sordet of France and No. 806-ranked Haydn Barron of Australia.

