The Boston Red Sox have invited three more non-roster players to major league spring training camp, including a right-handed pitcher with a 100-mph fastball.

Melvin Adón, who reached triple digits for Triple-A Sacramento last season, will be in camp. Boston signed the 29-year-old Dominican Republic native to a minor league deal Jan. 24.

The Red Sox also extended invitations to a pair of utility players – Dalton Gutrie, the son of former major league pitcher Mark Guthrie, and Joe Dunand, a nephew of Alex Rodriguez.

Baseball America ranked Adón the Giants’ No. 12 prospect entering the 2019 season, but he didn’t pitch at all in 2020 when COVID canceled the minor league season, and has pitched just 83 2/3 innings since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2021. He has big stuff but has struggled with some command issues throughout his minor league career. He averaged 8.3 walks and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while posting a 7.43 ERA in 32 relief outings (40 innings) for Sacramento in 2023.

Boston signed Dunand on Jan. 31. The 28-year-old infielder hit .268 with 17 homers, 19 doubles, two triples, 49 runs, 52 RBI, 45 walks and 107 strikeouts in 95 games (403 plate appearances) for Triple-A Gwinnett last year.

Guthrie, 28, reached the big leagues with the Phillies in each of the past two seasons, appearing in 37 games. He signed with Boston on Wednesday.

Advertisement

• The Red Sox signed right-hander Michael Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, to a two-year minor league contract that includes a $1.5 million major league salary in each season, according to an industry source.

Incentives/performance bonuses max out at $2 million in 2025. Fulmer needs to be selected to the major league roster to earn his $1.5 million salary in a season.

He’s not anywhere near a lock to pitch in 2024 after undergoing surgery Oct. 18. He had a UCL revision surgery on his right elbow.

Fulmer, who will turn 31 on March 15, posted a 4.42 ERA in 58 outings (one start) in 2023 with the Cubs, where he was with Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. He averaged 10.3 strikeouts and 4.4 walks per nine innings.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pounder went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts (159 innings) during his Rookie of the Year campaign. He also finished 10th for the AL Cy Young. He then was named an AL All-Star in 2017, when he had a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts.

• With pitchers and catchers due to report to spring training in a week’s time, several current and newly-former members of the Red Sox organization found themselves on the move.

Advertisement

Former Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort has been cut loose for the third time this offseason. The 32-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston in 2021, and owns a 6.27 ERA across 47 career games – including two starts last season – all with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox also lost Max Castillo and Zack Weiss to the waiver wire on Wednesday. The two right-handed relievers were claimed by the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins, respectively. Both pitchers were designated for assignment last week; Weiss’ spot went to infielder Romy Gonzalez, claimed off waivers from the White Sox.

RANGERS: Adolis García agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing between the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series champions.

The deal is pending a physical, according to two people familiar with the agreement. García was the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal before last month’s exchange of proposed salaries. A hearing had been scheduled for Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona. García would have again been eligible for arbitration next winter.

The two-time All-Star slugger, who set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBI last fall, was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had requested $6.9 million and Texas had offered $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the league who exchanged salary proposals with their teams.

RAYS: Tampa Bay extended the contracts of Manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

Advertisement

Cash, 46, has led the Rays to the playoffs each of the past five seasons and reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time AL Manager of the Year replaced Joe Maddon in 2015 and has a 739-617 record over nine seasons.

Neander, 40, joined the Rays in 2007, was promoted to general manager in 2016 and took on the title of president of baseball operations five years later.

MANFRED: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would be disappointed if the Oakland Athletics don’t open their proposed Las Vegas ballpark at the start of the 2028 season, and expressed skepticism about big leaguers appearing in that year’s Olympics.

The A’s announced an agreement on May 15 to build a ballpark on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip, obtained $380 million in Nevada government financing on June 15, and received approval to move from Major League Baseball on Nov. 16, but the team has yet to release plans for the stadium. The A’s have said they hope to move into a new stadium in 2028.

Manfred said that if a stadium doesn’t open by then, he would be “disappointed just in the sense I think it’s the best for the A’s and the best for the game.”

Manfred held a news conference following an owners meeting. A day earlier, owners were given a presentation by LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman on how major leaguers could appear in that year’s Olympics.

“I think the pros are just the potential for association between two great brands, ” Manfred said. “The (cons) are just, you know, it’s the logistics. Everyday games are tough. They’re tough. And, you know, if you look at the calendar, I think it’s so complicated by the proximity to what would ordinarily be the All-Star Game.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.