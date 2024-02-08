EAST WATERBORO – Esther James Greene, 85, formerly of Portland, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, peacefully at home. She was born on March 12, 1938, in Portland, a daughter of the late James J. and Pauline (Blougouras) Sferes.

Esther attended Portland Schools, and gradated with the class of 1956 at Portland High School. She loved to sing and dance; through her school years she took lessons for both and participated in voice and dance recitals. She sang at school assemblies and in the choir at a Greek church in Portland. In 1957, she married Arthur T. Greene, together, they moved to Connecticut where they both were employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircrafts. While living in Connecticut she was a member of the Connecticut Opera Company; there she took part in several operas, including Lucia Di Lammermour and Verdi’s “Otello” with Placido Domingo. In 1968, they moved back to Portland with their two children. Esther worked in several retail stores throughout her life as well as at the State of Maine’s Unemployment Agency. In 1979 she purchased a small hotel, “The White Sands Inn” in Old Orchard Beach, she ran it for 18 years until her retirement.

Esther sang and danced around the house as often as she could, she also enjoyed puzzles and watching comedies and musicals. She loved to shop and visit seaside vacation spots up and down the coast. She especially loved to visit her brother, George and her sister-in-law at their camp on Pettingill Pond and sitting out on the deck in the sunshine. She was a wonderful mother who loved and cherished her family. She will be deeply missed.

Esther was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Arthur T. Greene; and her two brothers, John and Thomas Sferes; and sister, Athene Sferes.

She is survived by her children, James M. Greene and Athena-Marie E. Greene, both of East Waterboro; brother, George James Sferes and wife Rose of Wallingford, Conn.; two grandchildren, James M. Greene II and wife Brianna of Hollis, and Jessica M. and husband Corey Spaulding of Standish; great-grandchildren; Bethani and Allison Greene of Hollis, and Maverick Spaulding of Standish.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Southern Maine for the excellent care, kindness and compassion they provided to Esther in her final months.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

To view Esther’s memorial page or leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

A private graveside service will take place at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Esther’s memory to a charity of your choice.

