Tax season has officially arrived and, unfortunately, so too has a proposal from state lawmakers that would impose a new tax on Pine Tree State residents. The latest tax bill coming out of Augusta would potentially cost Maine residents and small businesses millions of dollars by putting a new tax on popular smoke-free nicotine products.

By raising the prices on products designed to help smokers quit the use of more harmful combustible cigarettes, this tax proposal would also significantly undermine public health efforts and give rise to illicit trade in Maine.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peter Brennan is executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, which represents convenience stores and gasoline retailers, independent transportation fuel distributors and the businesses that supply them.

With annual state tax collections continuing to reach record highs, now is not the time for legislators to add to the burden of Maine taxpayers. In the wake of the pandemic, Mainers are continuing to face climbing housing and utilities costs, including among the highest electricity prices in the country.

The proposed tax increase would be particularly burdensome to more than 200,000 adult smokers in Maine, many of whom are looking to quit. As survey data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates, more than half of adult smokers try to quit each year, yet fewer than one in 10 will be successful. The reality is that quitting is not always possible, but for many smokers the choice has been incentivized by the availability of affordable, smoke-free alternatives such as nicotine pouches.

Restricting access to these products would compromise efforts to improve public health by making the switch away from combustible cigarettes a less realistic option for adult smokers. As research has shown, tax increases on reduced-risk products have led to increases in cigarette use among young people and adults. Here in Maine, more than 80,000 adult smokers have already transitioned to alternative nicotine products. Following through with the proposed tax increase on alternative nicotine products would be a disservice to the health and well-being of these individuals.

Higher taxes on these products would also help fuel the black market in Maine and, in turn, decrease tax revenue for the state. When Massachusetts imposed a 75% tax increase on e-cigarettes in 2020, sales in neighboring states increased, giving rise to a surge of cross-border smuggling in the Bay State.

As the representative of more than 1,000 Maine businesses, many of which rely on the revenue brought in by the sale of smoke-free products, I am worried about the impact this new tax could have on the state as a whole.

The long-term inhalation of combustible materials has been definitively linked to adverse health effects. While the state encourages smoking cessation, it must not limit the choices that current smokers have as they seek a lower-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes. Pushing additional taxes on products that smokers use to quit is a step in the wrong direction.

