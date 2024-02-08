Sanford quickly erased an early 7-0 deficit and ended South Portland’s 13-game winning streak with a 51-32 victory on the final day of the girls’ basketball regular season Thursday night in Sanford.
Ava Hudson paced Sanford (12-6) with 15 points, while Julissa McBarron added 14. Sanford ended the first quarter with a 13-3 run and steadily pulled away from there.
Emma Travis had nine points for South Portland, which is ranked third in the Varsity Maine top 10.
VALLEY 85, PINE TREE ACADEMY 27: Madeline Hill had 21 points and seven steals as the Cavaliers (18-0) completed an unbeaten regular season with a win over the Breakers (8-9) in Bingham.
Kiersten Bigelow scored 19 points, and Liana Hartwell had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Bre Mills pulled down 13 rebounds.
Chantal Bazizane scored 13 points for Pine Tree.
This roundup will be updated.
