CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins won a 15-kilometer World Cup skiing event Friday, a week before the tour makes a stop in her home state of Minnesota.

Diggins’ time of 40 minutes, 26 seconds in the freestyle mass start race gave her a 2.6-second edge over Delphine Claudel of France for her fifth victory of the season. Heidi Weng of Norway was third in 40:29.3.

Sophia Laukli of Yarmouth finished second among Americans and eighth overall in 40:34.6.

Diggins helped the U.S. team earn its first Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing six years ago at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea when she and Kikkan Randall won the team sprint. Diggins has since made it a mission to have a World Cup stop in Minneapolis, a goal that becomes a reality next weekend.

The races will be held at Theodore Wirth Park overlooking downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 17-18, marking the tour’s first American stop in 23 years.

SWIMMING

LEDECKY’S STREAK ENDS: Katie Ledecky’s 13-year unbeaten streak in the 800-meter freestyle is over, setting up a potential challenge from Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh at the Paris Olympics.

McIntosh, 17, finished almost 6 seconds ahead of Ledecky at a sectional meet in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, becoming the second-fastest female in the history of a grueling event that Ledecky has dominated.

The teenager finished in 8 minutes, 11.39 seconds – an improvement on her previous best time by about 9 seconds. McIntosh went faster than Ledecky’s winning time of 8:12.57 at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the 26-year-old Ledecky’s first defeat in the event since 2010. She finished behind American teammate Leah Smith in the preliminaries at the 2019 world championships, but bounced back to win the gold medal.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Haydn Barron of Australia shot a bogey-free 67 and took the lead at the halfway stage of the Qatar Masters in Doha.

Barron was at 9 under overall, two strokes ahead of countryman Harrison Endycott and Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, with first-round leader Zander Lombard and Niklas Norgaard another stroke back.

TRACK AND FIELD

OLYMPICS: Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her final Olympics.

The 37-year-old sprinter, who has won two gold medals at 100 meters and another in the 400 relay in four trips to the Olympics, told Essence.com she still loves the sport but will retire after Paris so she can spend more time with her husband and her 6-year-old son, Zyon.

