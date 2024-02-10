SUPER BOWL 58

Chiefs (14-6) vs. 49ers (14-5) in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: 49ers by 1 1/2

Outlook: A quarterback matchup still moves the needle like nothing else in the NFL, and this is a great one for the contrast alone. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is coming off a so-so (for him) season but has zero to prove as a two-time champ. But a win here nudges him into G.O.A.T. territory – or so the narrative would state. The Niners’ Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant, the dead-last draft pick still trying to verify it isn’t just a ground game and defense that makes San Francisco pretty great. Both teams have an encouraging injury status. Chiefs LG Joe Thuney is out, but pass rusher Chris Jones and RB Isaiah Pacheco are back practicing fully and WR Skyy Moore is off injured reserve. Niners TE George Kittle and DT Arik Armstead both are still limited but expected to play. So. Put all of this in the blender, pulse, and what do you get? I believe you get a Chiefs upset that hardly feels like one. Properly peaking K.C. is on a 5-0 run, and the most impressive coach in the postseason has been Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who held three big offenses (Dolphins, Bills, Ravens) to 13.7 points this postseason. I think the two great defenses are equal. I’d note Chiefs are on a 5-1 run over the Niners, including 31-20 in the Super Bowl four years ago. Oh, one more thing … Mahomes vs. Purdy. Chiefs again.

Prediction: Chiefs, 24-23

Playoffs: 6-6 overall, 6-6 vs. spread

Season: 171-101, 130-133-9

