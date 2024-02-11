CUMERLAND FORESIDE – Ann “Mimi” Strahan, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, in the comfort of her own home on Feb. 8, 2024.

Born on Sept. 27, 1927, in Wayzata, Minn. to Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Morrill. Ann led a life filled with love, generosity, and service to others.

An active member of various organizations and clubs, Ann dedicated her time and efforts to the betterment of her community. She served on the board of directors for the Catherine Morrill Day Nursery School, held leadership roles in the Colonial Dames and Maine Medical Center Visiting Board of Children’s Hospital, and was a Trustee and Corporator of MMC. A devout member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, Fla., and St. Mary’s The Virgin in Falmouth.

In her leisure time, Ann excelled in various activities such as needlepoint, tennis, knitting, and playing bridge. She was an avid equestrian in her youth. Ann was a beloved member of her ladies aerobic classes and stitching group.

In addition to her involvement in these groups, Ann also had a love for traveling and exploring new parts of the world. She embraced new experiences and cultures with open arms, creating memories that will be cherished by those who had the privilege of joining her on these adventures. Her cheerful demeanor and kind heart brought joy to all those who had the pleasure of knowing her through these activities. She will be greatly missed by those who shared in her passion for these hobbies.

Notably, she, alongside her beloved husband Waldo, made countless memories cruising back and forth during their 22 trips to Florida and summers cruising the coast of Maine on their yacht, the SADESU. Ann was a founding member and the first commodore of the Trestle Cove Yacht Club in Boca Grande, Fla., and a member of the Portland Yacht Club and Northport Yacht Club.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Waldo, of 60 years; brother, Sumner; and daughter, Susan Lebel.

She is survived by her daughters Sally Ruggles Trenholm (Steve) and Debra Strahan Christiansen (Bruce); grandchildren Erica Cressey (Kyle Bell), Patricia Ruggles, Rebecca Costa (Jimmy), Andrew Lebel (Allison Holbrook), and Caitlin Lebel; great-grandchildren Lydia Mae Costa, Eleanor Marie Bell, Brecken Strahan Cressey, Jack Andrews Costa, and Kellan Merrill Cressey; her sister, Catherine Wood; and several nieces and nephews. Ann’s kind and loving spirit touched the lives of many, especially her “grands” and “itty bitties,” whom she cherished deeply.

Ann will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, from Maine to Florida and beyond.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home on 1 Mayberry Lane in Yarmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Ann’s memory can be made to the

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals

P.O. Box 10,

South Windham, ME 04062

