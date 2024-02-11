GORHAM – Valerie (Whitney) Saari was born Jan. 11, 1934 in Lewiston.
She was the daughter of Clara and Stanley Whitney; and is predeceased by her sister, Nancy, an infant brother, Michael; her husbands Mauno Saari and Everard Nelson; her daughter, Melisse Merlim and son-in-law, Craig Stout.
Valerie is survived by two siblings, Eugene Whitney, and Janet Wagner; two daughters, Caitlin Dean and Natasha Stout; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons; as well sons-in-law Kevin Dean and Marcelo Merlim.
Valerie graduated from Boston University with honors. She then moved to the Pacific Northwest, where she lived primarily as a homemaker, raising children, being twice widowed, traveling often and settling back in Maine to live near family for her last years.
