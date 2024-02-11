ROAD RACING

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a car crash in Kenya late Sunday, a fellow athlete who went to the hospital and saw the body said.

Kiptum was 24 and on course to be a superstar of long-distance running.

Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed in the crash at around 11 p.m., said Kenyan runner Milcah Chemos, who was at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

The crash happened on a road between the towns of Eldoret and Kaptagat in western Kenya, she said, in the heart of the high-altitude region that’s renowned as a training base for long distance runners.

Kiptum set the record of 2:00.35 at the Chicago Marathon in October, beating the mark of fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

Advertisement

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captured his first European tour title by shooting 4-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters in Doha by a stroke.

Hoshino, 27, rolled in a par putt from 5 feet on the 18th hole to hold off playing partner Ugo Coussard, who made birdie at the last to finish alone in second place.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Torey Krug tied a franchise record with five assists, and the visiting St. Louis Blues earned a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

• J.T. Miller scored just before the end of overtime, Thatcher Demko made 32 saves and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks ended their two-game losing streak by beating the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Washington.

Advertisement

U.S. WOMEN: Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 24 saves, and Canada routed the United States 6-1 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the decisive seventh game of the Rivalry Series.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada and Sarah Nurse added three assists. It’s the second straight Rivalry Series in which the United States won the first three games, only to see Canada win the last four.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, Jalen Williams added 32, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings, 127-113.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

TENNIS

Advertisement

DALLAS OPEN: Second-seeded Tommy Paul captured his second career ATP title, beating unseeded Marcos Giron 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in an all-American final.

Paul’s only previous title came in 2021 in Stockholm.

OPEN 13: Frenchman Ugo Humbert won his fifth career title by outclassing second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3 in the Marseille, France.

Humbert became the eighth player in the Open era to win his first five finals on the ATP tour.

SOCCER

AFRICA CUP: Sébastien Haller scored late as Ivory Coast came from behind to win the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Advertisement

Haller fired in from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessié drew the host nation level in the 62nd minute.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong scored on a header in the 38th minute against the run of play.

ENGLAND: Declan Rice scored a brilliant long-range strike and set up two first-half goals in Arsenal’s 6-0 win in the Premier League over Rice’s former team, West Ham.

The result left Arsenal two points behind league leader Liverpool. Manchester City is also two points behind, with a game in hand on both of its rivals.

• Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United won 2-1 at Aston Villa to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes.

United pulled to within six points of fourth place Tottenham. Aston Villa remained in fifth place, one point behind Tottenham.

Advertisement

OLYMPICS: Argentina secured its spot in the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics by beating two-time defending champion Brazil 1-0 in Caracas, Venezuela, a result that eliminated its bitter rival.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: A day after losing to Minnesota in salary arbitration, utilityman Nick Gordon was traded to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Steven Okert.

Gordon, 28, hit .185 last season with two homers and seven RBI in 34 games last season, down from .272 with nine homers and 50 RBI over 136 games in 2022.

Gordon was awarded a $900,000 salary rather than his request for $1.25 million. He is a half-brother of former Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon and a son of former All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson earned her second career victory, prevailing in Soldeu, Andorra in the first World Cup women’s slalom in nearly 13 years with neither Mikaela Shiffrin nor Petra Vlhova competing.

The American star and her Slovakian rival are both out because of knee injuries.

Swenn Larsson defended her first-run lead and beat Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic by 0.35 seconds.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous