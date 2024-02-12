Wedding bells may not have been in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but they certainly rang for another Super Bowl LVIII superstar: Usher.

The “Yeah!” singer got hitched to girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to People’s sources. Sin City was host to this year’s Super Bowl, where Usher was the halftime show headliner.

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license on Thursday at the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Las Vegas, according to multiple outlets.

The couple are the parents of two toddlers: Sovereign Bo, 3, and 2-year-old Sire Castrello.

Representatives for Usher did not immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment.

The union marks the third marriage for Usher and the first for Goicoechea, who is an A&R executive at Epic Records.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old “Bad Habits” singer and Goicoechea have reportedly known each other since at least 2016 and became romantically involved in 2019.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher told People last week. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

He added: “And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”

Usher was previously married to former fashion stylist Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009. They share two children: Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.

In 2015, he tied the knot with “Joy Strategist” author Grace Harry McLean Miguel. They split in 2018.

Las Vegas has long been a destination for quickie weddings.

Over the past few weeks, speculation swirled that Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce would propose to pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift during the Big Game festivities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »