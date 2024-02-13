OOB Democrats meet Feb. 20

There will be a monthly Old Orchard Beach Democrats meeting held at The Ballpark conference room on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The Ballpark conference room is located at 7 Ballpark Way in Old Orchard Beach. This meeting is open to all registered Old Orchard Beach Democrats.

A Sunday Afternoon with Bill Nemitz

The Hollis Buxton Democratic Committee will sponsor A Sunday Afternoon with Bill Nemitz, a nonpartisan event to be held at the Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, Buxton on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

After a 45-year career in Maine journalism and 27 years as a columnist for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, Nemitz retired in 2022. His work took him to every corner of Maine, and five times to war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, reporting on the Maine Army National Guard.

Nemitz, a member of the Maine Press Association’s Hall of Fame, will share his views on the current state and the future of local journalism in Maine and his thoughts on the 2024 0residential election. A Q&A will take place at the conclusion of the talk.

This is a free, nonpartisan event sponsored by the Hollis Buxton Democratic Committee.

An anti-Semitism discussion to take place Feb. 25

A discussion of anti-Semitism, which has been a central component of the global response to the unfolding of events on and after Oct. 7, will take place Sunday, Feb. 25 from to 2:30 p.m.

Rabbi David Fox Sandmel, Ph.D., an independent scholar specializing in interreligious/interfaith relations, will speak on the issue. Sandmel is past chair of the International Jewish Committee for Interreligious Relations, served for seven years as director of Interreligious Engagement at the Anti-Defamation League; held the Crown-Ryan Chair of Jewish Studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago; and was the Jewish Scholar at the Institute for Christian & Jewish Studies in Baltimore. While working in Baltimore, he directed the publication of “Dabru Emet: A Jewish Statement on Christians and Christianity.” Rabbi Sandmel presently resides in Portland and is currently serving as scholar in residence at the Maine Jewish Museum. He will be a visiting professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome this spring.

The event is in-person only and is intended for a mature audience. It is sponsored with Community Education funds from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation.

Security will be present, and preregistration required to attend. To register, go to http://tinyurl.com/4cm96a9f

Learn more about health and wellness

Join Ferry Beach on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks followed by a presentation about wellness from guest speaker, Noah Harrison.

Tickets are $20 per person, children under 8 eat for free with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets can now be purchased on the website at fbch.me/dinner.

Biddeford Recreation to host Summer Employment Job Fair

Biddeford Recreation is seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join its seasonal summer team and will be accepting applications at its upcoming Summer Employment Job Fair.

Hiring managers will be available during the fair, to be held at the J. Richard Martin Community Center on Friday, Feb. 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., to answer questions about available job opportunities in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. Candidates will have the opportunity to hand their applications directly to the hiring manager for their preferred position.

Several positions are available with Biddeford’s summer camp programs for applicants who enjoy working with kids, including Counselors, Assistant Directors, Directors and an Inclusion Coordinator. For those who enjoy spending time outdoors, there are openings for park rangers, lifeguards, or field maintenance technicians. A complete list of available positions can be found on the Biddeford Recreation website.

Interested applicants who cannot attend the fair are encouraged to apply online at www.biddefordmaine.org/apply.

For more information, contact Daniel Hammond at 207-283-0841 or Daniel.hammond@biddefordmaine.org.

Maine CASA to hold training March 11-15

Interested in advocating for the best interests of a child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on March 11-15.

This free, five-day training is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem (GALs) in Maine child protection cases. Trainees may participate virtually or in person. For those who wish to participate in person, the training will be held in Augusta. Accommodations may be available.

The foundation of a CASA’s work is learning about the case and then advising the court what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest. CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by CASA program staff. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

If you are willing to advocate for a child’s best interests, apply to become a CASA volunteer. Those interested in the training must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must also complete criminal and child protection services background checks.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, contact Maine CASA at 213-2865 or by e-mail at casa@courts.maine.gov

Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center in Saco introduces Brunch by the Beach

Join Ferry Beach for its Brunch By the Beach program which takes place every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through May 12.

Brunch is a self-serve, all-you-can-eat buffet with a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items from sausages, pancakes, pastries, bacon, an omelette station to mac and cheese, lasagna, sandwich & salad bars and so much more! Menu items will vary from week to week but are posted on Ferry Beach’s website. Registration is required to attend. Tickets are $22 for adults, $11 for youth and free for children under 4 with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information and to buy your tickets visit: fbch.me/brunch.

Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center to hold music hall of fame

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center will holdGreater Biddeford-Saco Music Hall of Fame Ceremony and Inductees for 2024, the first of what they hope will be an annual event.. The Greater Biddeford-Saco Music Hall of Fame (GBSMHOF) is dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and preserving the legacy of bands and musicians who entertained and left their mark in the greater Biddeford-Saco area.

2024 Inaugural Greater Biddeford Hall of Fame Inductees include Black Hart Band, The Blend, Dickie and the Ebb Tides, John Lehoux, Ronnie Perreault, and Sweet Grease.

The induction ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on May 5 at the Biddeford Middle School Performing Arts Center. In addition to the six inductees, the event will feature The Hall of Fame All Star Band with Bob Charest as Musical Director. The band will be performing and backing up each inductee on their signature song, which will be played during the ceremony. Local businesses, including Midtown Music, author Ford S. Reiche with his new book “A Long, Long Time Ago Major Rock and Roll Concerts in Southern Maine 1955-1977,” Bill O’Neil from the House of Rock and Roll The Legends AM 1220 and FM 104.3, and others, will also be present. Concessions will be available during the event, and a meet and greet will be held in the cafeteria after the ceremony, allowing time to talk with the new inductees and photo opportunities.

“Music is such an important part of our lives. Most celebrations include family, friends, food, and music. It is part of all cultures and a big part of the culture and history of this area,” said BCHC President, Diane Cyr, “Biddeford-Saco was a center for the arts and music in its early years. It’s important to recognize the influence of music in all our lives. I’m so happy we get to sponsor and be part of this special event.”

For more information or for any questions about the presentations, contact Cyr at bchc04005@gmail.com or 283-3993.

Tickets are available online until May 4 at 10 pm for $10 at http://tinyurl.com/5yfbfpaa. Tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event for $15. Paper tickets are also available and may be purchased at Midtown Music on Elm Street in Biddeford, or by contacting BCHC at 207-283-3993 or via email at bchc04005@gmail.com.

Local author pens 11th book: ‘Ghosts of Ireland: On a Medium’s Vacation’ in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Rob Gutro of North Berwick, a best-selling author and medium is publishing his 11th book on Feb. 24, the “Ghosts of Ireland on a Medium’s Vacation.” He will also be teaching adult education courses this winter and spring in Sanford and North Berwick.

This is the third book in his popular “Ghosts on a Medium’s Vacation” series. The others include “Ghosts of England on a Medium’s Vacation” and “Ghosts of the Bird Cage Theatre on a Medium’s Vacation.”

TA has new hire

Amy DesRoberts has joined Thornton Academy as the school’s new development associate and events coordinator. In addition to fundraising, DesRoberts, a 19907 graduate, will focus on community and alumni engagement, which includes growing Thornton’s annual auction, Hall of Fame celebration, and annual Senior Alumni Reunion.

Prior to joining Thornton, DesRoberts was a small business owner in Saco and has been active at the school as a volunteer and parent for many years.

“Amy is perfectly suited for this role, “ said Jennifer Day, Thornton’s director of advancement. “As an alumni, parent, and volunteer, she knows TA exceptionally well and is very well connected in our community.”

Saco Fire Department achieves Premier Blood Partner status for its work with the Red Cross

Saco Fire Department recognized as Premier Blood Partner

Saco Fire Department has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its Premier Blood Partners for 2024 for its support of the community and national blood supply.

Last year, Saco Fire Department helped the Red Cross collect 116 blood donations as part of its deep-rooted commitment to help save the lives of patients facing illnesses and injuries in this community and across the country.

“We are proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for hospital patients in need,” said Saco Fire Department Chief John Duross. “We are grateful to our community members for dedicating their time and energy to such a noble cause.”

Saco Fire Department will host its next Red Cross blood drive on Monday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Fire Station, 271 North St.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood at the Saco Fire Department, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Saco%20Fire or call 207-282-3244.

Saco mayor honors TA football team

The Thornton Academy football team was honored by Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail during the CIty Council meeting on Monday night. The Golden Trojans captured the state football title with a come-from-behind win over Portland last fall.

Saco & Biddeford Savings community support reaches nearly $600,000 in 2023

aco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), together with Paquin & Carroll Insurance, donated just shy of $600,000 to numerous community organizations in 2023.

Recipients were those that focused on major community needs like providing shelter, food, fuel, mental health services, education and more.

“As a mutual savings bank, we consider it a privilege to support the vital efforts carried out by charitable organizations daily,” said Mark Jones, President & CEO of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “We feel honored to contribute in our own way, and we deeply appreciate the community of individuals engaged with these organizations.”

Seven organizations received gifts: Center for Grieving Children, Good Shepherd Food Bank, My Place Teen Center, NAMI Maine, Preble Street, Habitat for Humanity and Hospice of Southern Maine.

In total, SBSI donated $599,410 to local organizations in 2023. SBSI has supported more than 300 local nonprofits across southern Maine over the last 10 years totaling more than $5.2 million.

