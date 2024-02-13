St. Joseph’s closed the third quarter with an 11-1 run to pull away for a 58-49 victory over Norwich in a women’s basketball game on Tuesday in Northfield, Vermont.

Angelica Hurley led St. Joseph’s (17-7, 13-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) with 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers.

Maren McGinn had 15 points to lead three players in double-figures for Norwich (8-15, 2-11).

LOUISVILLE: The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded Louisville Coach Jeff Walz and issued a $20,000 institutional fine against the school for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy with his criticism of officials after the No. 18 Cardinals’ 73-72 loss at No. 19 Syracuse on Sunday.

Walz blasted officials for calling a late intentional foul on Cardinals forward Olivia Cochran, which resulted in the Orange’s Dyaisha Fair making two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining.

A FORMER COACH at Sewanee violated NCAA rules by placing more than $93,000 in bets on college and professional sports while serving as an assistant for the men’s team and head coach for the women’s team, the association announced Tuesday while handing down sanctions.

The Division III school, also known as the University of the South, and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that over a 26-month period the coach knowingly broke rules that ban athletic department employees from wagering on the sport in which they participate. The coach, who was not identified in the NCAA’s report, placed 407 bets on college sports totaling $28,000, including 20 wagers on women’s college basketball games, the report said. None of those games included his own team.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 87, NORWICH 67: John Paul Frazier had 14 of his 21 points in the first half as the Monks (15-9, 11-2 GNAC) opened a 43-24 halftime lead and beat the Cadets (16-8, 8-5) at Northfield, Vermont.

Ashtyn Abbott added 22 points and 10 rebounds for St. Joseph’s, while Jullian Llopiz chipped in with 20 points.

Owen Liss had 19 points for Norwich.

FOOTBALL

TELEVISION: ESPN and the College Football Playoff have agreed to a six-year deal worth $1.3 billion annually that allows the network to keep exclusive rights to the 12-team playoff through the 2031 season, two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

ESPN was first to report the offer of $1.3 billion annually from the network to the CFP, and The Athletic first reported that an agreement had been reached on those terms. The network declined to comment.

The playoff expands from four teams to 12 this season but within a preexisting 12-year contract with ESPN that runs through the 2025-26 season.

