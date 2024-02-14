BASKETBALL

JD Davison had 23 points and eight assists, and the Maine Celtics came back from an early 14-point deficit Wednesday night to defeat the Windy City Bulls 111-102 in a G League game before 1,735 at the Portland Expo.

Drew Peterson added 19 points and nine assists for Maine, which trailed 36-22 after the first quarter before pulling within 59-58 at halftime. The Celtics outscored the Bulls 28-18 in the fourth quarter.

Maine improved to 11-9. The Bulls are 6-12.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: It could be months before Martin Truex Jr. 43, figures out his racing future. Truex dragged out his decision until summer each of the last two seasons and insisted he hasn’t made up his mind regarding 2025.

“I have no idea what I’m doing next year,” Truex said. “I have no clue.”

INDYCAR: The group will move its season-ending championship finale in September from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, to the superspeedway in Lebanon nearly 40 miles away because of construction surrounding the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium.

HORSE RACING

SAFETY COMMITTEE: The New York Racing Association is spearheading a study to evaluate the impact of various surfaces on equine injuries and fatalities.

The formation of the all-weather-surfaces committee comes after spates of horse deaths around the U.S. last year led to questions, criticism and safety reviews on the causes. The gathering of industry leaders came at the request of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the federally mandated agency that began overseeing the sport in 2022.

HOCKEY

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in the final seconds of a game over the weekend.

The NHL Players’ Association will file an appeal on Rielly’s behalf.

BOBSLEDDING

WORLD CUP: Sandro Michel of Switzerland is recovering from emergency surgery, his team said, after a training crash that has some sliders considering whether it’s safe or appropriate to compete in World Cup races this weekend.

Michel was in a four-man sled piloted by Michael Vogt when it crashed Tuesday during training for this weekend’s World Cup races in Altenberg, Germany. Michel is the brakeman, meaning he is in the back of the sled.

TENNIS

QATAR OPEN: Rafael Nadal put off his return to the tennis tour because he isn’t yet healthy enough to play, announcing he will sit out next week’s event in Doha.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Bayern Munich, which is having troubles in the German league, again didn’t meet expectations in a 1-0 loss to Lazio at Rome in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Ciro Immobile converted a penalty kick when Bayern was reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Bayern failed to capitalize on a series of chances.

• Kylian Mbappé scored yet again and Bradley Barcola grabbed his first goal in the competition as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad of Spain 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

— Staff and news service reports

