Jordyn Franzen scored 20 points and Faye Veilleux added 14 as the University of New England continued its women’s basketball surge Wednesday with a 69-61 victory against Suffolk in a Commonwealth Coast Conference game at Biddeford.

The Nor’easters (18-6, 13-3) have won seven straight and 10 of 11 with one regular-season game remaining.

UNE trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, then moved in front 33-32 at halftime and 51-48 through three before holding off Suffolk (18-6, 11-4).

SOUTHERN MAINE 59, PLYMOUTH STATE 45: Liz Cote scored seven of her 16 points in the third quarter as the Huskies (11-13, 9-6 Little East) used a 17-12 run to pull away from Plymouth State (10-12, 6-8) at Gorham.

Amy Fleming added 11 points for USM, which led just 23-20 at halftime before pulling away. Fleming also had seven points in the third period.

Bri Wilcox led Plymouth State with 13 points.

Advertisement

CENTRAL MAINE CC 65, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 57: The Mustangs (24-1, 14-0 Yankee Small College) sped to a 28-22 halftime lead and defeated the Seawolves (18-7, 9-4) at South Portland.

Winnie LaRochelle scored 14 points in 16 minutes to lead CMCC. Ella Lavigne and Destiny Mora Lopez added 12 each. Aija Andrews finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for SMCC.

IOWA: Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented amount. The average ticket price on the secondary market for the home game against Michigan was $394.

That’s he most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college, according to market seller TickPick.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 73, SUFFOLK 70: The Nor’easters (7-17, 2-14 Commonwealth Coast) won their second straight following a 15-game losing streak, surviving a missed 3-pointer by Suffolk (12-11, 7-8) in the final seconds at Biddeford.

Advertisement

Adam Lux scored 18 points and Kyle Lombardi added 12 for UNE.

USM 83, PLYMOUTH STATE 62: The Huskies (13-11, 8-7 Little East) used a 44-23 run in the second half to break away from a halftime tie and defeat Plymouth State (8-16, 4-11) at Gorham.

Brady Saunders led a balanced offense for USM with 19 points. Tommy Whelan had 17, and Chance Dixon and Cody Hawes added 16 each.

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes fired seventh-year coach Chris Holtmann while mired in yet another subpar season.

Ohio State is 14-11, 4-10 in the Big Ten, and has lost nine of the last 11. In 2022-23, the Buckeyes suffered their first losing season in nearly two decades, finishing 16-19 overall and 5-15 in the Big Ten.

ACC: The league will feature the top 15 teams in next year’s tournament, which will be the first after growing to 18 teams by bringing in California and Stanford from the Pac-12, as well as SMU from the American Athletic Conference. The ACC will stay with a 20-game conference schedule for the men and an 18-game schedule for the women.

Advertisement

The format of the conference tournament was in question because the league has long included every team, but going to 18 would push it beyond the current five-day event model.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property this month.

Online records in Pickens County detail that Capehart was arrested Feb. 6. He also was charged with failure to exercise due care in a motor vehicle.

NOTRE DAME: The team will face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium as the Fighting Irish resume their Shamrock Series, a tradition in which they move a home game off campus.

This matchup marks the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 13-7 legendary upset of Army in New York. That game took place on Oct. 18, 1924.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous