TAMPA, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029.

Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and have been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends Jan. 25, 2029.

“You can only have so much fun in one lifetime,” Manfred said.

Manfred, 65, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term as baseball’s 10th commissioner.

Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

“I have been open with them about the fact that this is going to be my last term,” Manfred said. “I said it to them before the election in July and I’m absolutely committed to that.”

Advertisement

Manfred beat out Tom Werner, the Boston Red Sox chairman, in the first contested vote for a new commissioner in 46 years. The third candidate, Tim Brosnan, the MLB executive vice president of business, withdrew just before the start of balloting.

Candidates to succeed Manfred have not publicly emerged. Dan Halem, who joined MLB in 2007 as general counsel for labor, has been deputy commissioner since 2017. He will be 58 in May.

“I’m sure the selection process is going to look like it looked the last time,” Manfred said. “There’ll be a committee of owners that’ll be put together and they’ll identify candidates, an interview process and ultimately someone or a slate of people will be put forward.”

ASTROS: Ryan Pressly said he was surprised Houston dropped him from closer in favor of Josh Hader but has accepted an eighth-inning setup role.

“Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better,’’ Pressly said. “He’s hands-down one of the best relievers in the game. I’m happy he’s here and happy to share the bullpen with him. It’s going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate.’’

ORIOLES: Pitcher Kyle Bradish has a sprained UCL in his right elbow and is expected to miss opening day, and teammates Gunnar Henderson and John Means are also dealing with injuries as Baltimore opens spring training.

Advertisement

Bradish received Cy Young Award votes after a breakout 2023 season, finishing 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. He was expected to slot behind newly acquired ace Corbin Burnes in the rotation.

YANKEES: Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, could join the team as an adviser.

Kluber announced his retirement last week, and General Manager Brian Cashman said talks with Kluber are in the “infant stage.”

GUARDIANS: Cleveland’s first home game against the Chicago White Sox will begin April 8 at 5:10 p.m. — two hours following a total solar eclipse, whichhasn’t happened in northeast Ohio since 1806 and won’t again until 2444.

The team said the ballpark’s gates will open at 2 p.m., giving fans a chance to observe the eclipse, which will begin at 1:59 p.m. and go for several hours with the peak coming at 3:13 p.m. and lasting four minutes.

ATHLETICS: Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident the team will play in Las Vegas starting in 2028.

Advertisement

“The reality of the situation is that whenever you’re leaving a market where you’ve been for decades and you’re going to make a move to a different city where there’s not a stadium, that’s a really difficult undertaking, and it’s not going to be seamless, smooth,” Manfred said “There’s going to be bumps along the road.”

DON GULLETT, who pitched for four consecutive World Series champions in the 1970s, died. He was 73.

The Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullett in social media posts. There was no information provided on his death, but the Cincinnati Enquirer reported he had recent health issues.

WHITE SOX: Chicago agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Mike Moustakas that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.

Moustakas, 35, hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBI with Colorado and the Angels last year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »